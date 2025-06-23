Get ready for Dua Lipa at Anfield with door times, set lists, support acts and more.

Global popstar Dua Lipa is playing at the home of Liverpool Football Club this week, bringing her iconic pop hits to Anfield stadium.

The award-winning One Kiss singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour, after two incredible gigs at Wembley.

Below is everything you need to know about the two Anfield shows.

When is Dua Lipa playing in Liverpool?

Dua Lipa will play at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on June 24 and 25.

Are Dua Lipa Liverpool tickets still available?

Limited verified resale tickets are available. They are available via Ticketmaster.

Dua Lipa performs on stage during the Radical Optimism European Tour. | Getty Images

Who is supporting Dua Lipa at Anfield?

Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.

What time do doors open for Dua Lipa at Anfield?

Doors open at 5.00pm on both days.

What time will Dua Lipa be on stage?

8.15pm.

Dua Lipa predicted Anfield setlist

(Via Setlist.fm from Dua Lipa’s most recent concert at Wembley Stadium)

Training Season End of an Era Break My Heart One Kiss Whatcha Doing Levitating These Walls IDGAF 360 feat. Charli XCX Maria Physical Electricity Hallucinate Illusion Falling Forever Happy for You Love Again Anything for Love Be the One New Rules Dance the Night Don't Start Now Houdini

Information including bus services, train services and road closures can be found here.