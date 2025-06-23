Dua Lipa Liverpool: Anfield door times, set list, support acts and are tickets still available?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Get ready for Dua Lipa at Anfield with door times, set lists, support acts and more.

Global popstar Dua Lipa is playing at the home of Liverpool Football Club this week, bringing her iconic pop hits to Anfield stadium.

The award-winning One Kiss singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour, after two incredible gigs at Wembley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Below is everything you need to know about the two Anfield shows.

When is Dua Lipa playing in Liverpool?

Dua Lipa will play at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on June 24 and 25.

Are Dua Lipa Liverpool tickets still available?

Limited verified resale tickets are available. They are available via Ticketmaster.

Dua Lipa performs on stage during the Radical Optimism European Tour.placeholder image
Dua Lipa performs on stage during the Radical Optimism European Tour. | Getty Images

Who is supporting Dua Lipa at Anfield?

Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.

What time do doors open for Dua Lipa at Anfield?

Doors open at 5.00pm on both days.

What time will Dua Lipa be on stage?

8.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Getty Images

Dua Lipa predicted Anfield setlist

(Via Setlist.fm from Dua Lipa’s most recent concert at Wembley Stadium)

  1. Training Season
  2. End of an Era
  3. Break My Heart
  4. One Kiss
  5. Whatcha Doing
  6. Levitating
  7. These Walls
  8. IDGAF
  9. 360 feat. Charli XCX
  10. Maria
  11. Physical
  12. Electricity
  13. Hallucinate
  14. Illusion
  15. Falling Forever
  16. Happy for You
  17. Love Again
  18. Anything for Love
  19. Be the One
  20. New Rules
  21. Dance the Night
  22. Don't Start Now
  23. Houdini

Information including bus services, train services and road closures can be found here.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice