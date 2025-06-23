Dua Lipa Liverpool: Anfield door times, set list, support acts and are tickets still available?
Global popstar Dua Lipa is playing at the home of Liverpool Football Club this week, bringing her iconic pop hits to Anfield stadium.
The award-winning One Kiss singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour, after two incredible gigs at Wembley.
Below is everything you need to know about the two Anfield shows.
When is Dua Lipa playing in Liverpool?
Dua Lipa will play at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on June 24 and 25.
Are Dua Lipa Liverpool tickets still available?
Limited verified resale tickets are available. They are available via Ticketmaster.
Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.
What time do doors open for Dua Lipa at Anfield?
Doors open at 5.00pm on both days.
What time will Dua Lipa be on stage?
8.15pm.
Dua Lipa predicted Anfield setlist
(Via Setlist.fm from Dua Lipa’s most recent concert at Wembley Stadium)
- Training Season
- End of an Era
- Break My Heart
- One Kiss
- Whatcha Doing
- Levitating
- These Walls
- IDGAF
- 360 feat. Charli XCX
- Maria
- Physical
- Electricity
- Hallucinate
- Illusion
- Falling Forever
- Happy for You
- Love Again
- Anything for Love
- Be the One
- New Rules
- Dance the Night
- Don't Start Now
- Houdini
Information including bus services, train services and road closures can be found here.
