Dua Lipa Liverpool: One Kiss popstar to perform at Anfield - dates, timings, setlist, support act & tickets
It’s almost time for Dua Lipa’s highly awaited concerts at Anfield stadium.
The award-winning One Kiss singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. The popstar will be performing at the home of Liverpool FC on June 24 and 25, 2025.
She was initially scheduled to just perform on one night, but Liverpool FC announced a second date last September due to high demand.
Are Dua Lipa Liverpool tickets still available?
Limited verified resale tickets are available. They are available via Ticketmaster.
Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.
What time do doors open for Dua Lipa at Anfield?
Doors open at 5.00pm on both days.
What time will Dua Lipa be on stage?
Door opening and show timings will be confirmed closer to the time.
Dua Lipa Anfield setlist
(Via Setlist.fm from Dua Lipa’s most recent concert at Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Milan, Italy)
- Training Season
- End of an Era
- Break My Heart
- One Kiss
- Whatcha Doing
- Levitating
- These Walls
- A far l'amore comincia tu (Raffaella Carrà cover)
- Maria(with band on B-stage)
- Physical
- Electricity
- Hallucinate
- Illusion
- Falling Forever
- Happy for You
- Love Again
- Anything for Love
- Be the One
- New Rules
- Dance the Night
- Don't Start Now
- Houdini
