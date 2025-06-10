Dua Lipa Liverpool: One Kiss popstar to perform at Anfield - dates, timings, setlist, support act & tickets

Emma Dukes
Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST

Dua Lipa is set to perform at Anfield with special guests, Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose. Here's everything to know about the concert dates, timings, and tickets.

It’s almost time for Dua Lipa’s highly awaited concerts at Anfield stadium.

The award-winning One Kiss singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. The popstar will be performing at the home of Liverpool FC on June 24 and 25, 2025.

Dua Lipa.Dua Lipa.
Dua Lipa. | Getty Images

She was initially scheduled to just perform on one night, but Liverpool FC announced a second date last September due to high demand.

Are Dua Lipa Liverpool tickets still available?

Limited verified resale tickets are available. They are available via Ticketmaster.

Who is supporting Dua Lipa at Anfield?

Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.

US singer Dove Cameron arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)US singer Dove Cameron arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US singer Dove Cameron arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

What time do doors open for Dua Lipa at Anfield?

Doors open at 5.00pm on both days.

What time will Dua Lipa be on stage?

Door opening and show timings will be confirmed closer to the time.

Getty Images for ABA

Dua Lipa Anfield setlist

(Via Setlist.fm from Dua Lipa’s most recent concert at Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Milan, Italy)

  1. Training Season
  2. End of an Era
  3. Break My Heart
  4. One Kiss
  5. Whatcha Doing
  6. Levitating
  7. These Walls
  8. A far l'amore comincia tu (Raffaella Carrà cover)
  9. Maria(with band on B-stage)
  10. Physical
  11. Electricity
  12. Hallucinate
  13. Illusion
  14. Falling Forever
  15. Happy for You
  16. Love Again
  17. Anything for Love
  18. Be the One
  1. New Rules
  2. Dance the Night
  3. Don't Start Now
  4. Houdini
