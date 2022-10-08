An array of hotels in Liverpool will be available for booking around the time of the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Liverpool will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 after a bidding war with other hopeful cities, it has been announced. The likes of Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester were shortlisted, but the process has finally reached a conclusion.

Set to be held at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena , the United Kingdom - after finishing runner-up in 2022 - will be the home of the 67th Eurovision. Winner Ukraine was unable to take the reins due to the ongoing conflict with Russia - and so the UK is holding the song festival on its behalf.

With the final arranged for Saturday, May 13, the contest is a long time away, but this hasn’t stopped eager fans who are excited by the news. Many have already been taking to their computers and searching online for places to stay in the Liverpool region in anticipation.

With that in mind, here is a list of hotels in Liverpool City Centre to give Eurovision fans a helping hand - as well as some information on the nearest airport.

What is the nearest airport to Liverpool for Eurovision 2023?

The most convenient airport to head to if you’re going to Eurovision from abroad or elsewhere in the UK is Liverpool John Lennon Airport (JLA), simply down to how close it is to the city. In fact, JLA is just over eight miles away from the host venue - and it is reachable with a 22-minute drive according to Google Maps.

What hotels can I book for Eurovision 2023 near Liverpool M&S Bank Arena?

There are a whole host of hotels in Liverpool City Centre, with outlets such as Premier Inn, Holiday Inn, Travelodge, ibis, and Novotel stretching across the region. A full list of each can be found below.

Premier Inn hotels in Liverpool City Centre:

Liverpool City Centre (Moorfields) - Vernon Street, L2 2AY

Liverpool City Centre (Liverpool One) - 48 Hanover Street, L1 4AF

Liverpool City Centre (Lime Street) - 4 Bolton Street, L3 5LX

Liverpool City Centre (Albert Dock) - East Britannia Building, Albert Dock, L3 4AD

To check availability and book a room, visit the Premier Inn website .

Holiday Inn hotels in Liverpool City Centre:

Liverpool (City Centre) - Lime Street, L1 1NQ

Liverpool (Royal Albert Dock) - Britannia Pavillion, L3 4AD

To check availability and book a room, visit the Holiday Inn website .

Travelodge hotels in Liverpool City Centre:

Travelodge Liverpool Central Exchange Street - 38 Exchange Street East, L2 3PS

Travelodge Liverpool Central - 25 Old Haymarket, L1 6ER

Travelodge Liverpool Docks - Brunswick Dock, Sefton Street, L3 4BN

To check availability and book a room, visit the Travelodge website .

ibis hotels in Liverpool City Centre:

ibis Styles Liverpool Centre (Dale Street - Cavern Quarter) - 67 Dale Street, L2 2HJ

ibis Liverpool Centre (Albert Dock - Liverpool One) - 27 Wapping, L1 8LY

To check availability and book a room, visit the ibis website .

Novotel hotels in Liverpool City Centre:

Hotel Novotel Liverpool Centre - 40 Hanover Street, L1 4LN

Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village - 3 Grove Street, L7 3FA