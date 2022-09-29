The Eurovision Song Contest started life out as a radio competition in 1956.

Liverpool is one of the final two cities that could host Eurovision 2023. Traditionally the winner of the contest the previous year hosts the event. However, 2022 winners Ukraine confirmed it would be unable to host the contest due to their ongoing war with Russia.

The UK offered to host the event after coming second in the 2022 contest. The contest was last held in the UK in 1998, when Birmingham was the host city.

Joining Liverpool in the final is Glasgow. According to the Eurovision website , further discussions will now take place with officials from the host city finalists and the successful host city will then be revealed by the BBC and EBU in the Autumn.

Phil Harrold, the chairman of the BBC’s host city selection committee, said: "Thanks to all seven cities across the UK who have demonstrated the enthusiasm and passion for Eurovision that exists right across the UK.

“We were incredibly impressed by the quality and creativity of all the city bids in what was a highly competitive field.

"The Eurovision Song Contest is a very complex event and Liverpool and Glasgow have the strongest overall offer; we will continue our discussions with them to determine the eventual host city.

“We are determined to make the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest one that both reflects the winning position of Ukraine and is also an event that all of the UK can participate in."

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said she was "absolutely delighted" the city had made the final two. Taking to twitter the Mayor said: “Nowhere throws a party quite like us. The people, communities & businesses of our city are ready to put on a show - for Ukraine, the UK & for Europe.”

So, where could it be held in Liverpool? Here’s a full breakdown of venue capacities across the city.

Where could Eurovision be held in Liverpool?

Liverpool has a number of venues that could fit the bill of requirements to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

However, the most likely place the contest would be staged in Liverpool would be at M&S Bank Arena which has a capacity of 11,000 people and is next to a conference centre near the city centre’s hotels and rail links.

What are the requirements for a Eurovision Song Contest venue?

According to the Eurovision website: “A Host City of the Eurovision Song Contest must meet certain criteria.

“The venue should accommodate around 10,000 spectators and the city should be within easy reach of an international airport. The location must also have ample hotel accommodation.”

Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest Jon Ola also said: "You also need a press centre for 1,500 journalists and good facilities there for the delegates. You also need good hotels, in different areas of the city in different price categories."

How to get tickets

No official ticket prices and availability have been announced as of yet.

The Eurovision website states that: “Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed Host City and venue for the shows.”

That’s not all, the BBC will then need to work out how much space is needed for the production inside the chosen venue such as cameras and the stage. All that is dependent on the chosen venue and can’t be confirmed in advance.

Once all that is decided, tickets for nine shows will go on sale:

Grand Final: Live TV Show [Saturday evening]; Jury Show [Friday evening]; Family Show [Saturday afternoon].

First Semi-Final: Live TV Show [Tuesday evening]; Jury Show [Monday evening]; Family Show [Tuesday afternoon].

Second Semi Final: Live TV Show [Thursday evening]; Jury Show [Wednesday evening]; Family Show [Thursday afternoon].

This show serves as one final rehearsal for the artists and crew. It’s much more convenient for those who wish to bring younger Eurovision fans.