Eurovision is around the corner and people from all over Europe will be tuning in to watch the musical spectacle. The competition will begin on May 9, with the grand finale scheduled for May 13.
Eurovision will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, with the UK’s Mae Muller striving to win the competition.The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.
Prior to their Eurovision success last year, the UK hadn’t had much luck when it came to being in the top five of the competition. The last time the UK won the singing competition was back in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ song “Love Shine a Light”.
But who are the previous UK acts who have competed in Eurovision? Here’s everything you need to know.
Previous UK Eurovision acts - full list
- 2022: Sam Ryder
- 2021: James Newman
- 2020: James Newman
- 2019: Michael Rice
- 2018: SuRie
- 2017: Lucie Jones
- 2016: Joe and Jake
- 2015: Electro Velvet
- 2014: Molly
- 2013: Bonnie Tyler
- 2012: Engelbert Humperdinck
- 2011: Blue
- 2010: Josh Dubovie
- 2009: Jade Ewan
- 2008: Andy Abraham
- 2007: Scooch
- 2006: Daz Simpson
- 2005: Javine Hylton
- 2004: James Fox
- 2003: Jemini
- 2002: Jessica Garloick
- 2001: Lindsay Dracass
- 2000: Nicki French
- 1999: Precious
- 1998: Imaani
- 1997: Katrina and the Waves
- 1996: Gina G
- 1995: Love City Groove
- 1994: Frances Rufelle
- 1993: Sonia
- 1992: Michael Ball
- 1991: Samantha Janus
- 1990: Emma
- 1989: Live Report
- 1988: Scott Fitzgerald
- 1987: Rikki
- 1986: Ryder
- 1985: Vikki
- 1984: Belle and the Devotions
- 1983: Sweet Dreams
- 1982: Bardo
- 1981: Bucks Fizz
- 1980: Prima Donna
- 1979: Black Lace
- 1978: Co-Co
- 1977: Lynsey de Paul and Mike Moran
- 1976: Brotherhood of Man
- 1975: The Shadows
- 1974: Olivia Newton-John
- 1973: Cliff Richard
- 1972: New Seekers
- 1971: Clodagh Rodgers
- 1970: Mary Hopkin
- 1969: Lulu
- 1968: Cliff Richard
- 1967: Sandie Shaw
- 1966: Kenneth McKellar
- 1965: Kathy Kirby
- 1964: Matt Monro
- 1963: Ronnie Carroll
- 1962: Ronnie Carroll
- 1961:The Allisons
- 1960: Bryan Johnson
- 1959: Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson
- 1957: Patricia Bredin