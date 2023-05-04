Eurovision 2023 is nearly here and Mae Muller will perform for the UK in the hope of winning the singing competition.

Eurovision is around the corner and people from all over Europe will be tuning in to watch the musical spectacle. The competition will begin on May 9, with the grand finale scheduled for May 13.

Eurovision will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, with the UK’s Mae Muller striving to win the competition.The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to their Eurovision success last year, the UK hadn’t had much luck when it came to being in the top five of the competition. The last time the UK won the singing competition was back in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ song “Love Shine a Light”.

Most Popular

But who are the previous UK acts who have competed in Eurovision? Here’s everything you need to know.

Previous UK Eurovision acts - full list

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Ryder competed in Eurovision for the UK last year