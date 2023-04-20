Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Eurovision 2023: Albert Dock restaurants to serve authentic food from leading Ukraine chef, including Syrnk

Offerings include a delicious Ukranian cheesecake, ‘Syrnk’.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST

It’s just a few weeks until the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool, and as part of its exciting programme of events, the Royal Albert Dock have partnered with a leading Ukrainian chef to provide authentic cuisine and drinks.

As part of the dock’s ‘Eat Drink Ukraine’ campaign, chef, Olia Hercules has developed two recipes for a selection of the dock’s bars and eateries, allowing visitors to experience Ukrainian food, just a few minutes walk away from the M&S Bank Arena.

Customers can also make a donation to #cookforukraine, which raises money for UNICEF and sheds a light on the crisis in Ukraine.

Most Popular

    Specials: From May 1-13, those with a sweet tooth can visit Maray, Madre and Lunyalita to enjoy Syrnk - a Ukrainian cheesecake topped with caramelised apples, which is based on a recipe Olia’s mother used to make.

    Alongside the dessert, visitors to The One O’Clock Gun, Revolucion de Cuba, Tate Liverpool Cafe, The Beatles Story’s Fab4 Cafe, Madre and Lunyalita can savour a Ukrainian Kompot Spritz - a fruity cocktail blending berries, rhubarb and sour cherries with Ukrainian vodka, Prosecco and soda water.

    Both the dessert and cocktail will appear on specials menus during the two weeks of the campaign and guests are invited to make a voluntary donation of £1, which will be added to their bill to raise funds for #cookforukraine, an initiative co-founded by Olia Hercules and her friend Alissa Timoshkina, a Siberian-born food writer and historian.

    #CookforUkraine: Since it was launched in 2022, #cookforukraine has raised over £2m for UNICEF and aided in further spotlighting the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

    Syrnk. Image: Joe WoodhouseSyrnk. Image: Joe Woodhouse
    Syrnk. Image: Joe Woodhouse
    Ukranian Kompot Spritz.Ukranian Kompot Spritz.
    Ukranian Kompot Spritz.

    Speaking about her involvement with Royal Albert Dock’s Eat Drink Ukraine campaign, Olia Hercules said: “I’ve been delighted to work with Royal Albert Dock, especially when the eyes of the world are going to be on the city this coming May.

    “An opportunity like this couldn’t be missed and it’s great to see my mother’s dessert and my Kompot Spritz appearing on so many of the dock’s bars, cafes and restaurant menus; they’ve really embraced the project and it’s lovely to be able to share a little part of my Ukrainian heritage with so many visitors coming to the city!”

    Russian and Ukrainian chef duo Alissa Timoshkina and Olia Hercules launched Cook for Ukraine togetherRussian and Ukrainian chef duo Alissa Timoshkina and Olia Hercules launched Cook for Ukraine together
    Russian and Ukrainian chef duo Alissa Timoshkina and Olia Hercules launched Cook for Ukraine together

    Related topics:RestaurantsFoodEurovision