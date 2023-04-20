It’s just a few weeks until the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool, and as part of its exciting programme of events, the Royal Albert Dock have partnered with a leading Ukrainian chef to provide authentic cuisine and drinks.

As part of the dock’s ‘Eat Drink Ukraine’ campaign, chef, Olia Hercules has developed two recipes for a selection of the dock’s bars and eateries, allowing visitors to experience Ukrainian food, just a few minutes walk away from the M&S Bank Arena.

Customers can also make a donation to #cookforukraine, which raises money for UNICEF and sheds a light on the crisis in Ukraine.

Specials: From May 1-13, those with a sweet tooth can visit Maray, Madre and Lunyalita to enjoy Syrnk - a Ukrainian cheesecake topped with caramelised apples, which is based on a recipe Olia’s mother used to make.

Alongside the dessert, visitors to The One O’Clock Gun, Revolucion de Cuba, Tate Liverpool Cafe, The Beatles Story’s Fab4 Cafe, Madre and Lunyalita can savour a Ukrainian Kompot Spritz - a fruity cocktail blending berries, rhubarb and sour cherries with Ukrainian vodka, Prosecco and soda water.

Both the dessert and cocktail will appear on specials menus during the two weeks of the campaign and guests are invited to make a voluntary donation of £1, which will be added to their bill to raise funds for #cookforukraine, an initiative co-founded by Olia Hercules and her friend Alissa Timoshkina, a Siberian-born food writer and historian.

#CookforUkraine: Since it was launched in 2022, #cookforukraine has raised over £2m for UNICEF and aided in further spotlighting the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Syrnk. Image: Joe Woodhouse

Ukranian Kompot Spritz.

Speaking about her involvement with Royal Albert Dock’s Eat Drink Ukraine campaign, Olia Hercules said: “I’ve been delighted to work with Royal Albert Dock, especially when the eyes of the world are going to be on the city this coming May.

“An opportunity like this couldn’t be missed and it’s great to see my mother’s dessert and my Kompot Spritz appearing on so many of the dock’s bars, cafes and restaurant menus; they’ve really embraced the project and it’s lovely to be able to share a little part of my Ukrainian heritage with so many visitors coming to the city!”

