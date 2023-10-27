Liverpool ONE’s free annual halloween party returns this weekend, for an afternoon of spooky fun, music and zombie dancers .

Taking place on Sunday, October 29, between 12.00pm and 5.00pm, activities include a Halloween parade, spooky characters including a giant spider, and a best dressed contest.

Hosted by Leanne and Scott from Radio City, the annual festival will take place around Liverpool ONE, with the presenters usually being situated on Upper South John Street.

From 12.00pm, dancers from The City of Liverpool College will stage hourly Halloween-themed performances every hour as well as hosting a makeup station on South John Street.

The grand finale at 4.00pm will see the students join forces with Katumba and other acts for a fantastic spooky parade.

Those entering the best dressed contest could win a £100 Liverpool ONE gift card and kids in fancy dress also eat free at Byron Burgers. Find out more about how to enter the best dressed contest here.

Katumba Halloween Carnival Parade

The iconic Katumba group will also take to the streets on Saturday, October 28, with a special carnival parade, for Halloween and Black History Month.