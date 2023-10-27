Everything you need to know about Liverpool ONE’s free Halloween party - timings, parade and what’s on
Liverpool ONE’s free annual halloween party returns this weekend, for an afternoon of spooky fun, music and zombie dancers.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool ONE’s free annual halloween party returns this weekend, for an afternoon of spooky fun, music and zombie dancers.
Taking place on Sunday, October 29, between 12.00pm and 5.00pm, activities include a Halloween parade, spooky characters including a giant spider, and a best dressed contest.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hosted by Leanne and Scott from Radio City, the annual festival will take place around Liverpool ONE, with the presenters usually being situated on Upper South John Street.
From 12.00pm, dancers from The City of Liverpool College will stage hourly Halloween-themed performances every hour as well as hosting a makeup station on South John Street.
The grand finale at 4.00pm will see the students join forces with Katumba and other acts for a fantastic spooky parade.
Those entering the best dressed contest could win a £100 Liverpool ONE gift card and kids in fancy dress also eat free at Byron Burgers. Find out more about how to enter the best dressed contest here.
Katumba Halloween Carnival Parade
Advertisement
Advertisement
The iconic Katumba group will also take to the streets on Saturday, October 28, with a special carnival parade, for Halloween and Black History Month.
The carnival will start at 7.30pm on Bold Street and make its way through the city including Church Street, with a finale at Liverpool ONE. It is completely free to watch, however, probably more suited to older children as the drums can be pretty loud.