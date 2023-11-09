Around 5,500 runners donned Father Christmas outfits to take part in the annual run through the streets of Liverpool last year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Santa Dash returns to Liverpool this Christmas, with thousands of red and blue Santas set to sprint around the city.

Around 5,500 runners donned Father Christmas outfits to take part in the annual run through the streets of Liverpool last year, in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 3,000 people have already signed up to take part in the race on December 3, which is the 20th edition.

Most Popular

In true Scouse fashion, runners will dress up in either red or blue Santa suits which can be picked up from the pop-up shop in St John's from November 1. The store will be open until December 2, however, blue suits are already limited so don't leave it too late.

When is Liverpool's 2023 Santa Dash?

The annual race will take place on December 3, starting at 9.30am. The race is expected to finish at 11.00am, at which time the child-friendly 1K Mini Dash will commence.

Runners dressed in Father Christmas take part in the annual five-kilometre Santa Dash. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

How do I enter?

Runners can either enter online or in person, with blue suit entries costing £27 and red suit entries priced at £25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Children can also enter the Mini Dash for £13, which is aimed at kids up to 12 years old. Children's suits are only available in red.

More information is available here.

Liverpool Santa Dash 2023 route