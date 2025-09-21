Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test sees Flintoff attempt to form boys teams in Manchester and Liverpool.

Merseyside Police have teamed up with former England cricketer and TV personality Freddie Flintoff in the latest episode of the BBC One series Field of Dreams, which aired this evening (Sunday 21 September).

The new third season - Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test - sees Flintoff attempt to form boys teams in Manchester and Liverpool while also attempting to create his first ever girls team in Blackpool at a club without any youth teams.

The boys’ team in Liverpool is based at Firwood Bootle Cricket Club. The club is designed to be a safe haven where they can build confidence, feel a sense of belonging, and focus on positive futures.

Merseyside Police Officers – including Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green – took to the pitch at Firwood Bootle Cricket Club to face off against a group of young people in a friendly, but competitive, cricket match.

Freddie and a police officer. | Submitted

Sergeant Mike Almond, captain of the Merseyside Police cricket team, who played in the match, said: “To see these young lads take up a sport they knew little about, some never having had the opportunity to play, and then come together as a team, really shows how sport, not just cricket, can unite people from different backgrounds around a common goal.

“When we arrived, it was clear that many weren’t thrilled about playing ‘the bizzies’, but through genuine interaction and playing the game in the right spirit, something shifted. By the end, they were shaking our hands, having tea together, sharing stories and listening to ours too. That mutual understanding helped break down barriers.

“I know from what our team said afterwards, it gave real perspective – they saw the person behind the uniform. We may come from different walks of life, but we can share common interests and goals. Hopefully, future interactions will continue to build on this positive experience.”

Merseyside Police has been working closely with Firwood Bootle Cricket Club since 2024. The partnership has been led by Constable Andrew Holsgrove from the Community Engagement Team, who has played a key role in supporting the club’s mission.

Constable Holsgrove has also helped the club in securing vital funding to enhance its facilities – including improved CCTV, fencing, and cricket training equipment – and to deliver youth programmes designed to offer positive alternatives and long-term support for young people in the community.

Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green said: "We know that building trust takes time, but moments like this, where we meet young people on their turf, doing something they love, are brilliant opportunities to connect and show that we are all part of the same community.

“It was brilliant meeting and playing against each of those lads, some incredible talent and you could see they had received guidance from Freddie and the coaches and the respect they had for them.”