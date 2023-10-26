All of the activities will take place throughout the Halloween period, with some beginning on the so-called ‘mischief night’ on October 30.

Young people across Liverpool can access free, safe activities this Halloween, as part of a project aiming to reduce anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Local charities, organisations and community groups applied for a share of Merseyside Police Commissioner’s £50,000 Youth Diversion Fund.

In total, 24 grassroots initiatives – eight of them in Liverpool – were successful and will receive grants towards diverting young people away from crime during the autumn half-term, a time when emergency services typically report a spike in incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Among the recipients are The Opening Doors Project in Walton, who are holding a Halloween craft and food and fancy-dress event including a zombie walk for 600 young people.

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, said that as this time of year is ‘historically particularly busy for the police and fire service’ she hopes the projects will ‘alleviate’ some of the extra pressure.

Full list of Liverpool projects

Catalyst Dance & Drama, L8 Toxteth – A project offering evening sessions of dance and drama for 150 beneficiaries with a karaoke cafe also between 5-8pm.

A project offering evening sessions of dance and drama for 150 beneficiaries with a karaoke cafe also between 5-8pm. Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, North Liverpool – Working with 90 young people hosting interactive physical and wellbeing sessions on mischief night, Halloween and Bonfire Night between 5.30pm and 9.30pm with games, food and refreshments.

Working with 90 young people hosting interactive physical and wellbeing sessions on mischief night, Halloween and Bonfire Night between 5.30pm and 9.30pm with games, food and refreshments. Joseph Lappin Centre, Old Swan – A Halloween party and film club for 100 beneficiaries, bringing community together, children aged 3 -12 from October 30 – November 2.

– A Halloween party and film club for 100 beneficiaries, bringing community together, children aged 3 -12 from October 30 – November 2. KMC Community Projects Ltd , Garston, Speke – Working with 100 people with sports sessions on mischief night, Halloween and Bonfire night, with young people aged 12-18 years old.

, – Working with 100 people with sports sessions on mischief night, Halloween and Bonfire night, with young people aged 12-18 years old. Lister Residents Association, Kensington – Working with 200 people with community group events leading to two main events on mischief night and Halloween doing sports and other events bringing the community together.

Working with 200 people with community group events leading to two main events on mischief night and Halloween doing sports and other events bringing the community together. Team Oasis, Dingle – Working with 100 young people on mischief night on an in house youth group event, games, prizes, food and fancy dress and a party at Halloween.

– Working with 100 young people on mischief night on an in house youth group event, games, prizes, food and fancy dress and a party at Halloween. The Opening Doors Project, Walton – Working with 600 beneficiaries providing Halloween craft and food and fancy dress, including zombie walk on October 31.

– Working with 600 beneficiaries providing Halloween craft and food and fancy dress, including zombie walk on October 31. Together We’re Stronger, Croxteth – Food, DJ and fireworks at large community events on Halloween and Bonfire Night, bringing together all ages in the community.

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Halloween and Bonfire Night are times when families and communities across Merseyside come together, with the vast majority enjoying fun and exciting times together. Sadly, though there will always be a minority who take things too far and see this period as an opportunity to engage in types of behaviour that can have a negative impact on our communities.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for me and I’m very proud that through my Youth Diversion Fund, these fantastic organisations and initiatives can provide a variety of supervised activities and opportunities to a diverse range of young people with the aim of preventing ASB and crime.”