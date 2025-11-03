More than 2,000 unique flowers to light up St Luke's Bombed Out Church
Clatterbridge Cancer Charity is lighting up one of Liverpool’s most famous landmarks, with a unique ‘Garden of Light’.
St Luke’s Church - known locally as the Bombed Out Church - will be illuminated by more than 2,000 specially designed glowing flowers dedicated to local cancer patients, those who care for them and in memory of those we have loved and lost.
The flowers were designed specifically for Clatterbridge by Emma Rodgers, a world-renowned artist and patron of the charity.
The beautiful installation will launch with a special opening event on November 20, and be available to visit for two weeks - until December 5. It will be open from 4.00pm to 8.00pm daily.