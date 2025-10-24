Graham Norton will be joined by a Kardashian and a star of Breaking Bad 👀📺

The line-up for The Graham Norton Show has been confirmed.

It includes a queen of reality television.

But who else is appearing on it this week?

Reality TV royalty, a Breaking Bad legend, and a West End star are among the celebrities joining Graham Norton on his famous sofa this week. Kim Kardashian is the latest big name to sign up for the talk show.

She joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen in appearing on the late night programme this month. It isn’t slowing down with its star-studded guests quite yet.

But who can you expect to see on the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The Graham Norton Show returns for its 33rs series on Friday, September 26. | BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/xChristopher Baines

It would not be a cold autumn Friday without a brand new series of The Graham Norton Show. BBC brought back the legendary talk show at the end of September and there are new episodes every week.

Viewers can expect it to start at 10.40pm today (October 24). The episode will run for around 50 minutes in total and will be available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t stay up to catch it.

Who is on the Graham Norton Show tonight?

One of the big names you can expect to see on the BBC’s hit talk show is Kim Kardashian - the reality TV star and businesswoman. It comes ahead of the launch of her latest acting gig - All’s Fair.

The full line-up of guests on the Graham Norton Show this week includes:

Kim Kardashian

Sarah Paulson

Bryan Cranston

Rachel Zegler

Little Simz (musical performance)

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The host is joined by reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and award-winning actress Sarah Paulson, who are appearing together in the new TV legal drama All's Fair.

“Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston chats about taking to the West End stage in All My Sons, while actress and singer Rachel Zegler also appears, fresh from wowing audiences at the London Palladium in Evita. Plus, Little Simz performs Lion, from her album Lotus.”

