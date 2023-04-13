Everything drivers need to know about getting to the 2023 Grand National, including where to park.

Aintree is set to host thousands of horse racing fans over the next few days as they visit the small village for the Grand National 2023 festivities. While many will no doubt travel by public transport, it’s likely many will come by car too.

The annual three-day festival kicks off onApril 13 and will run into the early weekend before wrapping up on Saturday, April 15. Amid the festivities, Aintree is set to be busy as those attending the Grand National travel into the area.

More than 150,000 visitors are estimated to attend the Grand National across its three days annually. From today more fans are set to join in on the festivities as Saturday’s big race draws closer.

Aintree Racecourse has nearby links to public transport via both rail and bus services , with limited parking also available for those who are set to make the journey to Aintree by car.

We break down how those driving to the three-day festival will be able to get to the event as well as where they can park.

Where to park for Grand National at Aintree

Those planning to drive to the three-day racing event may want to plan where they can park in advance of their trip.

There is limited on-course parking available for the Grand National, with just 1,800 parking spots. Drivers can ensure their car gets one of those spots via the booking phone line on 0844 579 3001.

Additionally, there is also nearby car parking available at both Steeplechase and County Car Parking. However, parking spots are not guaranteed.

How to get to the 2023 Grand National by car

Whether you’re travelling from the north or south of the country, drivers planning to travel to the Grand National in Aintree will first need to head towards the M6.

Those driving in from the south will then need to leave the M6 at J21A and join M62 west. They will then need to look for is at J6, where they should exit the M62 to join the M57. From there, you will be able to follow signs for the races.

Drivers travelling in from the north will need to leave the M6 at J26 to join M58. From there, they will be able to see signs for the races, which they can follow.