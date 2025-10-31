'Ghostly' experience takes over Royal Albert Dock for Halloween - full details

Join the Halloween spectacle at Royal Albert Dock and uncover the tale of The Albert Hartley.

A spooky experience arrives at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool this Halloween, with the story of The Albert Hartley brought to life through a short projection on the back of the Maritime Museum.

Best viewed from the Inner Quay, the 20-second animation tells the fictional tale of The Albert Hartley, a magnificent vessel that once sailed the seas under the command of Captain Salthouse, before it was lost in a fierce storm.

Each Halloween night, the captain and his crewmates are said to return to the dock in search of their vessel… with visitors having the opportunity to meet Captain Salthouse and his ghostly crew as they wander the waterfront from 5.00pm to 9.00pm this evening (October 31).

The ghostly experience marks the launch of Dock Shorts, a new projection series transforming the dock through dynamic, light-based storytelling, with more information to be announced soon.