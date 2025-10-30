Police in Merseyside implement dispersal zones to curb Mischief Night and Halloween anti-social behaviour.

Police have been given additional powers across large swathes of Merseyside in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour this Mischief Night and Halloween.

October 30, known locally as ‘Mischief Night’, has seen major anti-social behaviour over the years, with cars and house windows being smashed with bricks, eggs being thrown, fireworks let off in the street and aimed at people, and buses targeted by offenders.

In recent weeks, Merseyside Police has also reported an increase in recent anti-social behaviour and firework related incidents, with Inspector Andrew Robinson stating “it absolutely is not acceptable for children and young people to think that the Halloween period is a time to behave unruly and reckless”.

To ensure public safety, six dispersal zones are now in place across Sefton, while four have been implemented in Knowsley.

The dispersal zones are under Section 34/35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which gives police officers the powers to direct people engaging in anti-social behaviour or are likely to become involved in such incidents and not return for up to 48 hours. Officers also have the power to seize items used for anti-social behaviour.

As well as the dispersal zones, Merseyside Police is planting plain clothes police offices aboard normal buses to “look for and catch perpetrators before they get a chance to endanger members of the public.” Additional patrols will travel nearby to respond swiftly to any incidents.

Knowsley dispersal zones

Three of the dispersal orders take effect from 3pm today (October 30), until 3pm on Saturday (November 1) in:

Huyton town centre where the dispersal zone covering the boundaries of Lathom Road, Asda Stores and car park, Huyton Lane, Archway Road, Ellison Grove, Poplar Bank, Derby Road and Huyton Hey Road

Stockbridge Village which includes the boundaries of Finch Lane, Yew Tree Lane, Princess Drive, Deysbrook Lane, Mab Lane, all roads contained within Stockbridge Village, including Waterpark Drive, Stockbridge Lane, Knowsley Lane, Primrose Drive and Liverpool Road

Prescot town centre within the boundaries of Liverpool Road, Huyton Lane, Carr Lane, Prescot Park Way, Manchester Road, Bridge Road, Warrington Road, High Street, Derby Street and Liverpool Road

In Kirkby the dispersal zone begins at 4pm today until 4pm on Saturday covering boundaries of County Road, Headbolt Lane, Pingwood Lane, Shevington’s Lane, Bank Lane, Prescot Road, Glovers Brow, Kirkby Row, Valley Road and Bewley Drive.

Sefton dispersal zones

Four of the dispersal orders take effect from 3pm today (October 30), until 3pm on Saturday (November 1) in:

Aintree where the dispersal zone covering the boundaries of M57, A59 Switch Island, Northern Perimeter Road, Copy Lane, Browns Lane, Edward Jenner Ave, Heysham Road, Mersey Rail Kirkby railway, Melling Road, Leeds to Liverpool Canal up to M57 including Old Roan and Aintree Railway Stations

Crosby which includes the boundaries of Crosby Village/Alexandra Park/Coronation Park/Ramblers/Northern Club/Moorside Park area as shown on the map. The zone will cover the area bounded by Moor Lane, Forefield Lane, Moorside Park, Liverpool Road and Coronation Road

Hatton Hill within the boundaries of Boundary Road, Sterrix Lane, Gorsey Lane, Leeds to Liverpool Canal, Rimrose Brook, Cambridge Road, A565 Crosby Rd South, Peel Rd, Norton Street, Knowsley Road, Linacre Lane and A5038 Netherton Way.

Maghull covering boundaries of Green Lane, Dodds Lane, Ormonde Drive, Broadwood Avenue, Hall Lane, Old Hall Road and Moss Lane

Two dispersal zones become active from 4pm today (October 30), until 4pm on Saturday (November 1) in:

Southport within the boundaries of Marine Drive, Esplanade, Promenade, Coronation Walk, Portland Street, Talbot Street, Eastbank Street, Virginia Street, Southport Railway Station, Hall Street, Hawkshead Street, Queens Road, Park Road, Park Road West, Promenade and Fairway

Formby includes the boundaries of Long Lane Footpath, Church Road, Liverpool Road, Altcar Lane, Hoggs Hill Lane, The Railway line, Kirklake Road, Woodlands Road, Wicks Lane and Freshfield Road