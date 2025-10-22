Harlan Coben's Lazarus. | Ben Blackall/Prime

Harlan Coben's new series Lazarus has been released.

The limited series is produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Final Twist Productions. It is described as a “gripping series that captures your attention instantly”, and features huge names such as Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, with filming taking place around the North West.

Sam Claflin who served as executive producer, stars as as Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who has spent his whole life running from the pain of his past.

Harlan Coben's Lazarus. | Ben Blackall/Prime

Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning Fool Me Once producer Danny Brocklehurst, Laz returns home following his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Harlan Coben said Lazarus is “a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death”.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus cast

Sam Claflin

Bill Nighy

Alexandra Roach

David Fynn

Karla Crome

Kate Ashfield

Edward Hogg

Jack Deam

Amanda Root

Lex Shrapnel

Roisin Gallagher

Curtis Tennant

Harlan Coben's Lazarus. | Ben Blackall/Prime

Eloise Caruthers-Little

Ewan Horrocks

Sianad Gregory

Narinder Samra

Cal-I-Jonel

Leon Ockenden

Jaouhar Ben Ayed

Keith Bartlett

Rupert Young

Virge Gilchrist

Lloyd Lai

Misha Duncan-Barry

Paddy C. Courtney

Gemskii

Lucy Chambers

Leni Zieglmeier

Joseph Mason-Coombs

Charlie Mann

Cormac De Bhál

Cal Connor

Shareesa Valentine

Shannon Murray

Saba Amini

How to watch Harlan Coben’s Lazarus

Lazarus premiered on Wednesday, October 22 on Prime Video. All six episodes are now available to stream.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus filming locations

Filming locations spotted so far are as follows:

Georgian Quarter, Liverpool

City Centre, Liverpool

Stanley Dock, Liverpool

Sefton Park, Liverpool

King Street, Manchester

Ducie Street, Manchester

Chinatown, Manchester

The Midland Hotel, Morecambe