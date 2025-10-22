Harlan Coben's 'gripping' new series Lazarus launches on Prime Video - how to watch, filming locations & plot
The limited series is produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Final Twist Productions. It is described as a “gripping series that captures your attention instantly”, and features huge names such as Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, with filming taking place around the North West.
Sam Claflin who served as executive producer, stars as as Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who has spent his whole life running from the pain of his past.
Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning Fool Me Once producer Danny Brocklehurst, Laz returns home following his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.
He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.
Harlan Coben said Lazarus is “a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death”.
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus cast
- Sam Claflin
- Bill Nighy
- Alexandra Roach
- David Fynn
- Karla Crome
- Kate Ashfield
- Edward Hogg
- Jack Deam
- Amanda Root
- Lex Shrapnel
- Roisin Gallagher
- Curtis Tennant
- Eloise Caruthers-Little
- Ewan Horrocks
- Sianad Gregory
- Narinder Samra
- Cal-I-Jonel
- Leon Ockenden
- Jaouhar Ben Ayed
- Keith Bartlett
- Rupert Young
- Virge Gilchrist
- Lloyd Lai
- Misha Duncan-Barry
- Paddy C. Courtney
- Gemskii
- Lucy Chambers
- Leni Zieglmeier
- Joseph Mason-Coombs
- Charlie Mann
- Cormac De Bhál
- Cal Connor
- Shareesa Valentine
- Shannon Murray
- Saba Amini
How to watch Harlan Coben’s Lazarus
Lazarus premiered on Wednesday, October 22 on Prime Video. All six episodes are now available to stream.
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus filming locations
Filming locations spotted so far are as follows:
- King Street, Manchester
- Ducie Street, Manchester
- Chinatown, Manchester
- The Midland Hotel, Morecambe