Helios has arrived at Liverpool Cathedral and it’s free to visit this Easter half term.

The magnificent seven-metre installation was created by renowned artist, Luke Jerram, who has also created famous sculptures such as the Gaia floating earth and Museum of the Moon.

Every centimetre of the sun sculpture represents 2000km of the sun’s surface and includes intricate details like sunspots, spicules, and solar flares—features that are usually millions of miles away.

Helios celebrates the sun’s life-giving power and its importance to cultures and faiths worldwide and also features custom surround sound composition blending solar sounds, NASA mission recordings, and uplifting music.

The stunning sculpture is available to visit at the Liverpool Cathedral from April 4, with the cathedral becoming the first venue in the world to have showcased three of Luke Jerram’s celestial artworks.

Free to view, Helios will illuminate Liverpool Cathedral until May 9, with the artwork temporarily removed for Holy Week services on April 18 before returning for the Easter Sunday sunrise service on April 20 at 5.30am.

To complement Helios, Liverpool Cathedral has curated a diverse programme of events, offering visitors the chance to experience the installation in unique and meaningful ways from sunrise yoga to family storytelling sessions. More information can be found here.

Take a look at the stunning Helios below.

