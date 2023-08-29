Historic and hidden gems in Liverpool to explore for free with Heritage Open Days in September
Explore Liverpool’s newly-refurbished Municipal Building or learn swing dancing at Calderstones Park.
England’s largest community-led festival of history and culture is set to return this September, with hundreds of hidden gems opening to the public free-of-charge.
National Trust’s Heritage Open Days have a packed programme of more than 5,000 events, featuring everything from historic houses to museums, formal gardens and graveyards.
Hundreds of Merseyside venues will be taking part in the initiative, which aims to bring people together to celebrate heritage, community, and history. So far, 34 venues in Liverpool have announced their involvement.
From exploring Liverpool’s hidden underground tunnels, to an exclusive tour of Liverpool’s newly-refurbished iconic Municipal Building, there is something for everyone.
Our top picks for Heritage Open Days in Liverpool
Bodley’s Victorian Creation of Gothic Creativity Unwrapped
- When? Saturday, September 16 between 10.00am and 3.00pm. Sunday, September 17 between 12.30pm and 4.00pm.
- Where? Church of Saint John the Baptist, Corner of Green Lane and West Derby Road, Tuebrook L13 7HA
- Pre-booking required? No.
- About: Explore parts of the Church not normally accessible, including the Tower and the East End, which is most exquisitely decorated. Here, you can contemplate the priceless William Morris Angel window and experience music of the great Hill organ, unchanged since 1895.
Bridewell Studios and Gallery
- When? September 9, 10, 16 and 17. Building and Exhibition open from 12.00pm-4.00pm. Tours at 1.00pm and 3.00pm.
- Where? Bridewell Studios and Gallery, 101 Prescot Street L7 8UL
- Pre-booking required? Yes. Exhibition will be free to explore but please pre-book tour wherever possible.
- About: Examine the Grade II listed building which retains many original features from when it was a police and fire station. Now, it is home to 38 artists and crafts people and there will be a chance to see parts of the building not usually open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Croxteth Hall
- When? Wednesday, September 13 at 2.00pm.
- Where? Croxteth Hall & Country Park, Croxteth Park L12 0HB
- Pre-booking required? Yes.
- About: The Grade II* listed Hall and collection of Grade II listed outbuildings sit amid 500 acres of woodland, pastures, ponds and streams which make up Liverpool’s very own country park.
Williamson’s Tunnels
- When? September 9, 10, 16 and 17 - Tours at 11.00am, 12.00pm, 1.00pm and 2.00pm.
- Where? Joseph Williamson’s House Site (House Façade with Blue Plaque), Edge Hill L7 3EW
- Pre-booking required? Yes, essential.
- About: Friends of Williamson’s Tunnels are opening up the chambers beneath Joseph Williamson’s House on Mason Street. The tour on foot takes about an hour and descends deep below street level with many objects to see.
Heritage Open Day Garden Party
- When? Sunday, September 17 - 10.30am to 6.00pm.
- Where? The Reader Organisation, The Mansion House, Calderstones Park L18 3JB
- Pre-booking required? No.
- About: Celebrate theGarden Theatre’s heritage with a day of live music, performances from community groups, crafts, demonstrations and drop-in taster sessions in swing dancing from Mersey Swing. BBQ food and drinks will be available.
The Wavertree Lock Up
-
- When? Sunday, September 17 -12.00pm to 4.00pm.
- Where? Wavertree Green, Lake Road, Wavertree L15 8TS
- Pre-booking required? No.
- About: The Wavertree Lock Upis the only remaining piece of common land in Liverpool. The octagonal shaped sand stone building was built over 200 years ago, to lock up problem locals, including drunks from the many public drinking houses. It also housed two homeless Irish families around the Irish Famine and was used to temporarily store bodies during an epidemic.
The full list of Heritage Open Day events is available on heritageopendays.org as well as booking details.