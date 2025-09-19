House of Guinness: Release date, cast and filming locations for new Netflix series by Peaky Blinders creator
Stephen Knight’s highly-awaited new series, House of Guinness, brings 1860’s Dublin and New York to life and tells the epic story of one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness family.
The eight-part drama stars Happy Valley’s James Norton and also features Liverpool’s very own Emily Fairn, who appeared in The Responder.
Set to release very soon, House of Guinness was filmed across Liverpool and Manchester. Below is everything you need to know about the new series, including how to watch.
Netflix House of Guinness plot
Beginning immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness – the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery – the story tells follows the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children,
Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the worldwide phenomenon that is Guinness.
Netflix House of Guinness cast
- Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) as Arthur Guinness
- Louis Partridge (Pistol, Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness
- Emily Fairn (The Responder, Black Mirror: Demon 79) as Anne Plunket (née Guinness)
- Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) as Benjamin Guinness
- James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) as Sean Rafferty
- Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) as Ellen Cochrane
- Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) as Patrick Cochrane
- Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) as John Potter
- Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) as Aunt Agnes Guinness
- Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) as Reverend Henry Gratton
- Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone, Obituary) as Lady Olivia Hedges
- David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) as Bonnie Champion
- Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, the Fox and the Leopard) as Lady Christine O'Madden
- Hilda Fay (The Woman in the Wall, Spilt Milk) as Sultan
- Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman) as Adelaide Guinness
- Elizabeth Dulau (Andor, Wicked) as Lady Henrietta St Lawrence
- Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In the Land of Saints and Sinners) as Byron Hedges
Netflix House of Guinness filming locations
- St George’s Hall (Liverpool)
- Tobacco Warehouse (Liverpool)
- Croxteth Hall (Liverpool)
- Stanley Dock (Liverpool)
- Stockport (Manchester)
- Dublin (Ireland)
- Northern Quarter (Manchester)
- Wales
All eight episodes of House of Guinness will be available on Netflix on September 25.