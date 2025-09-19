Discover the release date, cast, and filming locations for Netflix's 'House of Guinness', a new series by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight.

Stephen Knight’s highly-awaited new series, House of Guinness, brings 1860’s Dublin and New York to life and tells the epic story of one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness family.

House of Guinness. | Ben Blackall/Netflix

The eight-part drama stars Happy Valley’s James Norton and also features Liverpool’s very own Emily Fairn, who appeared in The Responder.

Set to release very soon, House of Guinness was filmed across Liverpool and Manchester. Below is everything you need to know about the new series, including how to watch.

Netflix House of Guinness plot

Beginning immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness – the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery – the story tells follows the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children,

Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the worldwide phenomenon that is Guinness.

Netflix House of Guinness cast

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) as Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Pistol, Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn (The Responder, Black Mirror: Demon 79) as Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) as Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) as Sean Rafferty

Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) as Ellen Cochrane

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) as Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) as John Potter

James Norton in House of Guinness. | Ben Blackall/Netflix

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) as Aunt Agnes Guinness

Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) as Reverend Henry Gratton

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone, Obituary) as Lady Olivia Hedges

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) as Bonnie Champion

Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, the Fox and the Leopard) as Lady Christine O'Madden

Hilda Fay (The Woman in the Wall, Spilt Milk) as Sultan

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman) as Adelaide Guinness

Elizabeth Dulau (Andor, Wicked) as Lady Henrietta St Lawrence

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In the Land of Saints and Sinners) as Byron Hedges

Netflix House of Guinness filming locations

St George’s Hall (Liverpool)

Tobacco Warehouse (Liverpool)

Croxteth Hall (Liverpool)

Stanley Dock (Liverpool)

Stockport (Manchester)

Dublin (Ireland)

Northern Quarter (Manchester)

Wales

All eight episodes of House of Guinness will be available on Netflix on September 25.