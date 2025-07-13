I’ve always thought there is something magical in the way professional ice skaters move on ice.

And the launch of Hot Ice XS at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort completely reaffirmed that.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort's Hot Ice XS is running from Jul 10 until September 13 | Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Officially the longest running Ice Show in the world, Hot Ice XS - produced and directed by Pleasure Beach Resort’s CEO Amanda Thompson - is back for the 2025 season in my opinion bigger and better than ever before.

The opening night was packed to the rafters as specially invited guests awaited patiently to see what the show had in store.

And speaking from experience I can promise no one left disappointed.

The 30-strong cast members were nothing short of excellent. Gliding effortlessly like swans across the ice.

It was amazing to watch the skaters move effortlessly from the ice to the stadium between the crowd. It was like the skates were just part of them.

The mesmerising and complex routines and lighting shows were spectacular inspiring even someone like me - literally bambi on ice - to want to take up the sport.

The performance and costumes were as elegant as watching ballet but as exhilirating as watching your favourite football team play.

The cast made up of Olympic and world champion skaters - from countries as far as Japan and Canada - joined forces with four home-grown skaters from Blackpool.

The world famous show has run every year since Pleasure Beach’s Arena was built in 1936 apart from one year during Covid-19. It even ran during the war.

Olympian skaters Shawn Sawyer and Xiaoyu Yu were maginificent and their passion and dedication to the sport was evident in every movement.

If you are looking for a fabulous way to entertain the family this summer then get your tickets for Hot Ice XS booked now before they sell out.

This show is fantastic and one not to be missed.

Make sure you see it this summer - it runs until September 13.

For tickets and showtimes visit the Pleasure Beach Resort website here.