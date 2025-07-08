If you’ve never been to Lytham Festival then you been missing out, writes Peter Sims.

When almost 25,000 people descend on Lytham the town comes alives.

And this year was no different. You could feel the excitement in the air as we jumped out of the Uber close to the action on Sunday afternoon.

As we headed to Lytham Green, the buzz intensified as we joined the crowds to queue to enter.

First up on stage was Scouse indie rock band Cast, who have a dozen top 30 hits under their belt.

They were fresh from supporting Oasis on Friday night. It was great to hear their Britpop anthems live such as Finetime, Alright and Walk Away.

It was really nostalgic and created a feel good vibe amongst the crowd.

Plans have been unveiled for a heartfelt tribute for much-loved musician and campaigner Mike Peters of The Alarm at this year’s TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival | UGC

Next was an epic tribute to Mike Peters and The Alarm who belted out some punk classics including Sixty Eight Guns.

The touching set was led by Evan Peters - the legendary musician’s son - after he died at 66 in April following treatment for an aggressive form of lymphoma.

Mike was due to join his legendary Welsh rock bandmates at this year’s Lytham Festival.

The iconic record producer and songwriter Pete Waterman will be DJing at Lytham Festival this weekend. | Various

Next to the stage with a Hitman DJ set from the iconic record producer and songwriter Pete Waterman.

He definitely understood his brief as he warmed the crowd before and after acts with Old School Dance classics and a bit of 80’s cheese for good measure.

Texas on stage | Michelle Adamson

First of the nights headliners was Scottish band Texas who had the entire crowd belting out their classics such as Halo, Black Eyed Boy and Say What You Want.

Sharleen Spiteri, the bands lead singer, was amazing as she danced and moved around the stage with great energy.

She even found time to tell stories and jokes in between songs which made you feel like the gig was much more intimate than it was.

Simple Minds, Russ Walker / Instagram: russwalkerphotography | Russ Walker / Instagram: russwalkerphotography

The final act to the stage - and the act I was most excited to see - was fellow Scottish rockers Simple Minds.

They opened their set with Waterfront and it sounded fantastic!

Don’t You (forget about me) from the 80s film Breakfast Club was another stand out moment.

The whole crowd got involved and the roar was amazing!

Simple Minds closed the festival with Alive and Kicking - an absolute belter which left me and the crowd buzzing.

All I can say is make sure you don’t miss out on Lytham Festival 2026. I’m excited to see who we be here next.

But whoever it is they will have a tough gig on their hands beating this year’s show!

Until next time!