Since the temporary closure of Tate's gallery on the Albert Dock, design collective RESOLVE has been collaborating with creative organisations in Liverpool to redistribute the building materials and resources. You Get a Car (Everybody Gets a Car) extends way beyond the walls of the gallery.

Tate Liverpool curator Carine Harmand told LiverpoolWorld about some of the object from the gallery on the Albert Dock which have found their way into the exhibition, she said: "When we were going around the Tate building something that really struck them (RESOLVE) was the lockers that were used by Tate staff - a lot of them have been there 35 years. They wanted to use these lockers in the exhibition. You can open them and discover bits and bobs around the show. Within the locker we have some objects that have have been lent by the different organisations that we worked with but they are also part of the RESOLVE collective story."

This exhibition at Tate's temporary home at RIBA North on Mann Island documents this process, and the project explores resource sharing and finding new ways of working sustainably. RESOLVE Collective are an interdisciplinary design collective that combines architecture, engineering, technology and art to address current societal urgencies.

Using furniture, appliances and building materials resulting from the temporary closure of Tate Liverpool for a multi-million pound revamp, the installation attempts to generate a sustainable legacy of redistribution in Liverpool, which has a positive, long-term impact on the climate and creative aims of community organisations across the city.

You Get a Car [Everybody Gets a Car] at Tate Liverpool + Riba North.

The heart of the project will see RESOLVE Collective working in different areas of the city to support the vital work done by creative community organisations and their networks. This will include designing and constructing fit outs in some community spaces, donating specific material depending on organisational needs, and organising giveaway events at partner organisations and libraries to distribute useful items from Tate Liverpool across their communities.