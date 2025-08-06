ITV Frauds: Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker star in thrilling new heist drama - cast and how to watch
Frauds sees the duo star as Bert and Sam, who attempt to pull of a multi-million-pound art heist after ten years apart.
Their ‘toxic’ friendship tested will be tested in the six-part drama, which has been created for ITV by Oldham’s Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie O’Connor, and is set is Spain.
The supporting cast includes Wallasey-born Elizabeth Berrington and Stockport’s Lee Boardman.
ITV Frauds cast
- Suranne Jones
- Jodie Whittaker
- Elizabeth Berrington
- Talisa García
- Christian Cooke
- Lee Boardman
- Abdul Salis
- Karan Gill
- Thais Martin
- Kate Fleetwood
- Javier Taboada
ITV Frauds plot
Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker star as complex duo Bert and Sam, whose intertwined past resurfaces in the setting of Southern Spain after a decade of separation.
As Sam has sought a low-key life, Bert’s release from a Spanish prison for compassionate reasons reignites her ambition for one final, significant score.
On the pretext of one final, multi-million-pound art heist, Bert attempts to lure Sam out of retirement, but at what cost? Can Sam stay one step ahead of her former friend, who is clearly capable of treachery? Or will the push and pull of their toxic friendship see them both ruined before they are able to pull off the job?
Frauds will air on ITV and STV and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.
An official release date has not yet been revealed but it will be aired later this year.
