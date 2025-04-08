Protection has kept people talking ever since its debut on ITV in March and audiences in and around Liverpool are likely even more captivated, due to recognisable backdrops featuring in the thrilling mini-series.

Facilitated by the Liverpool Film Office - which also provided locations for BBC’s This City is Ours - filming for the thriller series started in September 2023 at locations including Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Cheshire and Halton.

The six-part crime drama follows Detective Inspector Liz Nyles (Siobhan Finneran) at the heart of a security breach within her witness protection unit, and is full of twists, turns and shocking moments.

The Liverpool City Region is certainly having its moment on TV, with This City is Ours featuring many well-known streets around the city centre, G’wed being nominated for two BAFTA TV Awards and filming of The Cage starring Sheridan Smith currently taking place in Liverpool.

But, where was ITV’s Protection filmed? Filming locations include residential streets, parks, shopping centres and recognisable buildings in and around Liverpool and Merseyside, and it’s certainly fun to try to work out exactly where each scene was shot.

We have put together a gallery of filming locations in and around the city region - some of which you likely noticed while watching the drama and others which you may not have spotted.

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know which ones you noticed.

1 . Victoria Park, Waterloo Victoria Park, Waterloo. | Tom Pennington

2 . Pier Head/Mann Island, Liverpool Pier Head/Mann Island, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

3 . Runcorn Shopping City, Runcorn Runcorn Shopping City, Runcorn. | David Peace

4 . Western Drive, Cressington Western Drive, Cressington. | Google