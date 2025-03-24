An exciting new crime drama filmed in the Liverpool City Region has been released, featuring many recognisable locations.

Created and written by Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom, Five Daughters), directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), and produced by Left Bank Pictures, This City is Ours stars Sean Bean and is a story about family and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed.

Sean Bean stars as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce plays Michael Kavanagh. The series explores the two friends’ cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by Scouser Jack McMullen - decides he wants to inherit their kingdom.

This City is Ours spent 17 weeks filming at locations across the Liverpool City Region, with many recognisable spots featuring in the first episode. Take a look at the gallery below to see ten of the streets and buildings that played host to the incredible cast.

1 . The Devonshire House, Edge Lane The Devonshire House hotel features as the location for the christening party in episode one. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

2 . Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool The Metropolitan Cathedral features in the first epsiode. | Wikimedia

3 . Caldy, Wirral Ronnie Phelan's house was located in Caldy, Wiral. | BBC

4 . Heswall Golf Club, Wirral Heswall Golf Club featured in the opening scenes of episode one. | Phil Nash