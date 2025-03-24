BBC This City is Ours: 10 Liverpool filming locations you may have spotted in thrilling new series

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST

Discover the iconic Liverpool locations featured in the BBC drama 'This City Is Ours', starring Sean Bean.

An exciting new crime drama filmed in the Liverpool City Region has been released, featuring many recognisable locations.

Created and written by Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom, Five Daughters), directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), and produced by Left Bank Pictures, This City is Ours stars Sean Bean and is a story about family and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed.

- BBC The Cage: Thrilling new drama starring Sheridan Smith will be set and filmed in Liverpool

- BBC This City Is Ours: How to watch new Sean Bean crime drama set in Liverpool

Sean Bean stars as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce plays Michael Kavanagh. The series explores the two friends’ cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by Scouser Jack McMullen - decides he wants to inherit their kingdom.

This City is Ours spent 17 weeks filming at locations across the Liverpool City Region, with many recognisable spots featuring in the first episode. Take a look at the gallery below to see ten of the streets and buildings that played host to the incredible cast.

The Devonshire House hotel features as the location for the christening party in episode one.

1. The Devonshire House, Edge Lane

The Devonshire House hotel features as the location for the christening party in episode one. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

The Metropolitan Cathedral features in the first epsiode.

2. Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool

The Metropolitan Cathedral features in the first epsiode. | Wikimedia

Ronnie Phelan's house was located in Caldy, Wiral.

3. Caldy, Wirral

Ronnie Phelan's house was located in Caldy, Wiral. | BBC

Heswall Golf Club featured in the opening scenes of episode one.

4. Heswall Golf Club, Wirral

Heswall Golf Club featured in the opening scenes of episode one. | Phil Nash

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolBBCPride
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice