Jamie Webster is visiting major cities across the UK.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned Liverpool singer songwriter, Jamie Webster, has announced a new acoustic tour across the UK.

Jamie started off singing chants for fellow Liverpool FC fans and by 2019 he was playing to a crowd of 60,000 ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid. Now, the singer has a huge following, three albums behind him and has performed at major festivals throughout this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Webster. | Haluk Gurer

Sharing the news of the new tour on social media, the Weekend in Paradise singer said: “This November I’ll be going on an acoustic tour around the UK, playing all the songs from my debut album, “We Get By”, and more.”

Sadly the 31-year-old isn’t performing in Liverpool, but he will take to the stage in major cities such as Newcastle and Manchester. He told fans: “Tickets are limited, so if you want one, be quick.” He added: “I can’t wait for this.”

Jamie Webster | Euan Robertson

How to get tickets for Jamie Webster’s Acoustic Tour

Pre-sale starts at 10.00am today (August 28). Tickets go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday (August 29). They can be purchased here.

Jamie Webster Acoustic Tour November 2025 dates

November 1- Bristol Thekla

November 2 - Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

November 3 - London Bush Hall

November 6 - Birmingham O2 Academy2

November 7 - Manchester Ambers

November 8 - Leeds Brudenell Social Club

November 10 - Sheffield Foundry

November 11 - Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse

November 12 - Dundee Fat Sams

November 16 - Newcastle Northumbria University