What are Leeds Festival offering in terms of keeping early-bird campers entertained before the first full day at Bramham Park?

The Leeds Festival campsite opens later today for those who picked up early bird tickets.

But early revellers won’t have to wait overnight for a raft of entertainment to keep them occupied before the main event over the weekend.

Here’s what live entertainment will be on offer for those heading to Bramham Park later today.

It’s one more sleep until the first full day at Leeds Festival finally arrives, but for those of you with early-bird tickets, you won’t have to wait too long for some action at Bramham Park this year.

As those early attendees continue making their way to the festival site to set up camp for the next four nights, joining those who set up shop yesterday, you won’t have to just contend with trying to strike up conversations with those camping around you – though, that is part of the charm sometimes, heading to a festival, isn’t it?

Ahead of the likes of Travis Scott, Hozier, Chappell Roan, Bring Me The Horizon, and Limp Bizkit taking over the main stage in the main arena, and the sheer wealth of talent strewn across the stages this year, you will still have some live entertainment to keep you occupied on Thursday. A limited amount of entertainment, admittedly, but some live performances and DJ sets to get you in the mood for the weekend ahead.

So for you early-bird campers, here’s a look at what’s on offer on Leeds Festival Thursday this year.

Leeds Festival - set times for Thursday August 21

You won't have to wait too long for entertainment if you're arriving at Leeds Festival later today; here's what is on offer for early-bird campers at Bramham Park on Thursday. | Getty Images/Canva

Reload Stage

19:00 - 20:15: Lewis Taylor

20:15 - 21:45: Bullet Tooth

21:45 - 23:00: Sam Girling

Festival Republic Stage

19:00 - 19:30: Ben Ellis

19:50 - 20:15: Jo Hill

20:35 - 21:05: Freak Slug

21:25 - 22:10: Chloe Qisha

22:20 - 23:00: Mazza_l20

LS23

23:00 - 00:15: Dr Dubplate

00:15 - 01:45: DJ SEMTEX

01:45 - 03:00: Anais

Reload After Hours

23:00 - 00:30: Jae Depz

00:30 - 02:00: Lens

02:00 - 03:00: DJ Battle: Propaganda Festival Anthems vs Silent Disco King Party Favourites

Piccadilly Party

20:00 - 21:00: Beefy Melons

21:00 - 22:00: Beefy Melons

22:00 - 23:00: HOLLAND

23:00 - 00:00: Danny Oliver

00:00 - 01:00: Dave Duracell

01:00 - 02:00: DOKTORED

02:00 - 03:00: Beefy Melons

Will the Co-op be open on-site for early-bird campers?

That it will! The on-site Co-op will be open from midday on Wednesday (August 20) until 3am, so those of you heading along today will be able to pick up your festival essentials, in the event you’ve forgotten to bring your toothbrush (or need a bit more of the hard stuff).

