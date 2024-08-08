Creamfields 2024: Line up, dates, stages, set times and how to get tickets for dance music festival
Over 80,000 music fans will make their annual pilgrimage to Cheshire this August, to see some of the biggest names in electronic and dance music.
Taking place throughout the bank holiday weekend, the iconic Creamfields festival will return to Daresbury with an impressive line up of more than 300 artists - including legends such as Calvin Harris, Andy C, Camelphat and MK.
Creamfields South - which has been held in Hylands Park for the past two years - will not return this year, as organisers focus on the Daresbury festival - also known as Creamfields North.
What time do gates open for Creamfields 2024?
The festival will open for campers on Thursday, 22 August at 12.00, with music from 17.30. Non-campers can access the festival from 15.00 on Friday, 14.00 on Saturday and 12.00 on Sunday. Last entry for each day is 21.00.
Are tickets for Creamfields 2024 still available?
Limited resale tickets - including full weekend passes - are available through Ticketmaster. More information is available via the official Creamfields website.
Creamfields 2024 full line up - including stages and set times
Thursday, August 22 2024
Cream
- 17:00 - 18:00: Emma Forster
- 18:00 - 19:00: Woody Cook
- 19:00 - 20:00: Chapter & Verse
- 20:00 - 21:00: Guest TBA
- 21:00 - 22:00: KC Lights
- 22:00 - 23:00: Morgan Seatree
Pepsi Max Presents Rong
- 17:00 - 18:00: Mike T
- 18:00 - 19:00: Liam Wilson
- 19:00 - 20:00: David Forbes
- 20:00 - 21:00: Christina Novelli
- 21:00 - 22:00: Scot Project
- 22:00 - 23:00: Matty Ralph
Cream Terrace
- 17:00 - 18:00: Next Generation Noise
- 18:00 - 19:00: Mark Roma
- 19:00 - 20:00: Pink Panda
- 20:00 - 21:00: Marnik
- 21:00 - 22:00: Sick Individuals
- 22:00 - 23:00: Lunax
Nation
Friday, August 23 2024
ARC
- 18:00 - 18:30: Amelia Preston
- 18:30 - 19:30: Scooter
- 19:45 - 21:00: Timmy Trumpet
- 21:30 - 23:00: Hardwell
Zenless Zone Zero Stage
- 15:00 - 16:00: Gareth Wyn
- 16:00 - 17:30: Cloonee
- 17:30 - 19:00: SOSA
- 19:00 - 21:00: Steve Angello and Secret Special Guest
- 21:00 - 23:00: FISHER
GoPuff Presents Steel Yard
- 15:00 - 16:00: Beccs Venom
- 16:00 - 17:00: Adrianna
- 17:00 - 18:30: Marie Vaunt
- 18:30 - 20:00: Eli Brown
- 20:00 - 21:30: Enrico Sangiuliano
- 21:30 - 23:00: Charlotte de Witte
Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise
- 15:00 - 16:30: M-High
- 16:30 - 18:00: Alisha B2B Luke Dean
- 18:00 - 19:30: East End Dubs
- 19:30 - 21:00: Hot Since 82
- 21:00 - 23:00: Jamie Jones
Misfit
- 15:00 - 17:00: Bugwell
- 17:00 - 18:00: David Rust
- 18:00 - 19:00: Multunes
- 19:00 - 20:00: Darren Styles
- 20:00 - 21:00: Will Sparks
- 21:00 - 22:15: Ben Nicky
- 22:15 - 23:00: Sub Zero Project
Andy C presents One 7 Four
- 15:00 - 15:45: Bugwell
- 15:45 - 16:30: James Hiraeth
- 16:30 - 17:30: Randall B2B Benny L
- 17:30 - 18:30: Lens
- 18:30 - 19:30: Turno presents Game Time
- 19:30 - 20:30: Dimension
- 20:30 - 22:00: Andy C
- 22:00 - 23:00: Mozey
Teletech
- 15:00 - 16:L00: Danielle Ciuro
- 16:00 - 17:30: Alex Farrell
- 17:30 - 18:45: AZYR
- 18:45 - 20:00: Sara Landry
- 20:00 - 21:30: blk.
- 21:30 - 23:00: Brutalismus 3000 (Live)
Girls Don’t Sync Takeover
- 15:00 - 16:00: Jade Edwards
- 16:00 - 17:00: Continental GT
- 17:00 - 18:30: Murphy’s Law (UKG Set)
- 18:30 - 20:00: p-rallel
- 20:00 - 21:30: Paige Tomlinson
- 21:30 - 23:00: Girl’s Don’t Sync
Pepsi Max
- 15:00 - 16:00: DKH
- 16:00 - 17:00: Leena Punks
- 17:00 - 18:00: Factor B
- 18:00 - 19:00: Markus Schulz
- 19:00 - 20:00: Dash Berlin
- 20:00 - 21:00: Giuseppe Ottaviani
- 21:00 - 22:00: Craig Connelly
- 22:00 - 23:00: Renegade System
Saturday, August 24 2024
ARC
- 14:00 - 15:00: Ricco
- 15:00 - 16:30: Millie Cotton
- 16:30 - 18:00: Tyson O’Brien
- 18:00 - 19:30: Eliza Rose
- 19:30 - 21:00: MK
- 21:30 - 23:00: Calvin Harris
Zenless Zone Zero Stage
- 14:00 - 15:00: Guest TBA
- 15:00 - 16:00: Beuz
- 16:00 - 18:00: Armin van Buuren
- 18:00 - 18:45: Kimmick
- 19:15 - 20:45: Martin Garrix
- 21:00 - 22:30: Third Party
- 22:30 - 23:30: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- 22:30 - 01:00: Ben Hemsley
- 01:00 - 02:30: Tiesto
- 02:30 - 04:00: Casso B2B Daire
GoPuff Presents Steel Yard
- 14:00 - 15:00: Guest TBA
- 15:00 - 16:00: Guest TBA
- 16:30 - 18:00: It’s Murph
- 18:00 - 19:30: Pete Tong
- 19:30 - 21:00: Ewan McVicar
- 21:00 - 22:30: Mochakk
- 22:30 - 00:00: Peggy Gou
- 00:00 - 02:00: Eric Prydz
- 02:00 - 04:00: Patrick Topping B2B Solomun
Runway presented by SHEIN hosted by Trick
- 14:00 - 15:30: Lewis Taylor
- 15:30 - 17:00: Raphi
- 17:00 - 18:30: Patrick Topping
- 18:30 - 20:00: John Summit
- 20:00 - 21:30: Prospa
- 21:30 - 23:00: Solardo
SUB_AURAL
- 16:00 - 17:00: Yako
- 17:00 - 18:30: North Base
- 18:30 - 19:30: Harriet Jaxxon
- 19:30 - 20:30: Koven
- 20:30 - 21:30: Friction
- 21:30 - 22:30: Hedex and Eksman
- 22:30 - 23:45: Kings of the Rollers & Inja
- 23:45 - 00:45: Hybrid Minds & Tempza
- 00:45 - 02:00: Sub Focus & I.D
- 02:00 - 03:00: Bou & B Live 247
- 03:00 - 04:00: K Motionz
XXL
- 15:00 - 17:00: Leaha
- 17:00 - 18:00: Faster Horses
- 18:30 - 19:30: Vladimir Dubyshkin (LIVE)
- 19:30 - 21:30: Funk Tribu
- 21:30 - 23:30: TRYM
- 23:30 - 01:00: DJ Daddy Trance
- 01:00 - 02:30: I Hate Models
- 02:30 - 04:00: Nico Moreno
Warehouse
- 14:00 - 15:30: Guest TBA
- 15:30 - 17:00: James Organ
- 17:00 - 18:30: Chris Avantgarde
- 18:30 - 20:00: Franky Wah
- 20:00 - 21:30: Mathame
- 21:30 - 23:00: Gorgon City
Goodgreed X-tra Hard
- 15:00 - 16:00: Healy
- 16:00 - 17:00: Kaos Brothers
- 17:00 - 18:00: MDDLTN & Morgan Kasiera
- 18:00 - 19:00: Phil Mackintosh
- 19:00 - 20:00: Andy Whitby
- 20:00 - 21:00: Olly James
- 21:00 - 22:00: Paul Clark
- 22:00 - 23:00: DJ Isaac
- 23:00 - 00:00: DA TWEEKAZ
- 00:00 - 01:00: Coone
- 01:00 - 02:00: Creeds & Helen KA
- 02:00 - 03:00: Joey Riot
- 03:00 - 04:00: D-WILLZ
Pepsi Max presents Rong
- 14:00 - 15:30: Anselli
- 15:30 - 16:45: Maria Healy
- 16:45 - 18:00: Xjaro & Pitch
- 18:00 - 19:15: Amy Wiles
- 19:15 - 20:30: Daxson
- 20:30 - 22:00: Billy Gillies
- 22:00 - 23:30: Bryan Kearney
- 22:30 - 00:30: Symmetrik
- 00:30 - 01:30: Shugz
- 01:30 - 02:45: Maddix
Sunday, August 25 2024
ARC
- 12:00 - 13:00: Dean Peet
- 13:00 - 14:00: Jazzy
- 14:00 - 15:30: Sam Divine
- 15:30 - 17:00: BELTERS ONLY
- 17:00 - 18:00: Example
- 18:30 - 20:00: CHURCH SERVICE
- 20:00 - 21:00: Lufthaus
- 21:30 - 23:00: Alesso
Zenless Zone Zero Stage
- 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
- 13:30 - 14:30: Carla
- 14:30 - 15:30: Sammy Virji
- 15:30 - 17:00: Hannah Laing
- 17:30 - 18:45: Chase & Status (LIVE)
- 19:00 - 20:15: Max Dean
- 20:15 - 21:30: Chris Stussy
- 21:30 - 23:00: Michael Bibi
GoPuff Presents Steel Yard
- 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
- 13:30 - 14:30: Billy Does
- 15:00 - 16:30: Matrefakt
- 16:30 - 18:00: Layla Benitez
- 18:00 - 19:30: Kevin de Vries
- 19:30 - 21:00: Artbat
- 21:00 - 23:00: Camelphat
Teletech
- 13:00 - 14:30: Billy Does
- 14:30 - 16:00: Sikoti
- 16:00 - 17:00: Anetha
- 17:00 - 18:30: Kander
- 18:30 - 20:00: Kobosil
- 20:00 - 21:30: 999999999
- 21:30 - 23:00: Charlie Sparks
Pepsi Max
- 12:00 - 13:00: Jay Hayton
- 13:00 - 14:00: Danny Eaton
- 14:00 - 15:00: Tyler Jack
- 15:00 - 16:15: Nilsix
- 16:15 - 17:30: Nifra
- 17:30 - 19:00: Aly & Fila
- 19:00 - 20:30: Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella
- 20:30 - 22:00: Sneijder Presents Alt1
- 22:00 - 23:00: Fish56Octagon
Our House
- 12:00 - 13:15: Genesi
- 13:15 - 14:30: Ferrck Dawn
- 14:30 - 15:45: Mistajam
- 15:45 - 17:15: Tita Lau
- 17:15 - 18:45: Hugel
- 18:45 - 20:15: Meduza
- 20:15 - 21:45: James Hype
- 21:45 - 23:00: Low Steppa
Runway presented by SHEIN
- 12:00 - 13:00: Guest TBA
- 13:00 - 14:00: Guest TBA
- 14:00 - 15:30: Joella Jackson
- 15:30 - 17:00: Sarah Story
- 17:00 - 18:30: Josh Baker
- 18:30 - 20:00: PAWSA
- 20:00 - 21:30: ANOTR
- 21:30 - 23:00: BICEP present Chroma (AV DJ Set)
Fatboy Slim Loves
- 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
- 13:30 - 14:30: Guest TBA
- 14:30 - 15:30: Guest TBA
- 15:30 - 17:00: Pretty Girl
- 17:00 - 18:30: Eats Everything
- 18:30 - 20:00: Salute
- 20:00 - 21:30: Barry Can’t Swim
- 21:30 - 23:00: Fatboy Slim
Full On
- 12:00 - 13:30: Lee Follon
- 13:30 - 15:00: Hannah Taylor
- 15:00 - 16:15: Reklus
- 16:15 - 17:30: Klubfiller ft MC Storm
- 17:30 - 18:45: Kutski
- 18:45 - 20:00: Alex Kidd
- 20:00 - 21:00: D-Block & Ste-Fan
- 21:00 - 22:00: TNT
- 22:00 - 23:00: Rooler
