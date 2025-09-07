SAS Rogue Heroes has begun filming for the highly-awaited series three, with new and returning cast confirmed for the hit drama, including Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield.

Created by Steven Knight and made by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) for the BBC with MGM+, the new series arrives at a critical stage of World War Two.

Schofield recently appeared in hit series This City is Ours before landing the leading role in Jimmy McGovern’s new film, Unforgivable. The Liverpool actor, who is the son of Andrew Schofield, put on an award-worthy performance as convicted child sex offender, Joe.

Schofield’s character Dave Kershaw will return in the latest instalment of SAS Rogue Heroes, alongside Reg Seekings (Theo Barklem-Biggs), Jim Almonds (Corin Silva), Pat Riley (Jacob Ifan), Johnny Cooper (Jacob McCarthy), Bill Fraser (Stuart Campbell), Dave Kershaw (Bobby Schofield) and John Tonkin (Jack Barton).

Bobby Schofield in SAS Rogue Heroes. | BBC/Banijay UK

Returning in the role of their leader, Paddy Mayne, is Jack O’Connell, alongside Sofia Boutella as French-Algerian intelligence operative, Eve Mansour and Dominic West as British Army officer, Dudley Clarke.

Lorne MacFadyen joins in the role of Reverend Fraser McLusky, with further new recruits including Nick Hargrove (Devotion, American Primeval), Andrew Dawson and Jake Jarratt, fighting alongside members of the French and Belgian Maquis.

Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the third instalment continues the dramatised story of the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, with the semi-fictionalised series charting their astounding feats of bravery and the impact of war upon the men.

Summer, 1944, France. Paddy Mayne and his Rogues have parachuted deep behind enemy lines and must destroy and disrupt the mighty German army as they continue to repel the Allied advances. Alongside the French resistance and new recruits, the SAS once again face seemingly unsurmountable challenges, as the liberation of Western Europe begins.

Jack O'Connell SAS Rogue Heroes filming. | BBC

Speaking about the new season, creator, writer and executive producer Steven Knight said: “Series three picks up as the war enters a critical phase with the allies mobilising to liberate France.

“Way ahead of the advancing front line the SAS are doing what they do best, creating chaos and carnage among the defending axis troops. Never has the war been so bloody and never have the stakes been so high. The Rogue Heroes dare to win, but at what cost to themselves and their souls?”

Series three will include six 60-minute episodes and is created, written and executive produced by Steven Knight. Returning as director is Stephen Woolfenden and Stephen Smallwood as producer. The series will be executive produced by Karen Wilson, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and Martin Haines for Kudos, and Nick Lambon for the BBC.

SAS Rogue Heroes series three will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, MGM+ in the United States, and is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.