Lorry crashes into historic Southport Pier just days after blaze
A fire broke out at he 165-year-old structure, which has been closed for safety reasons since December 2022, just before midnight on August 31, with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) stating the incident is believed have been accidental.
Now, Merseyside Police have confirmed that a HGV crashed into the Victorian pier this morning (September 5).
In a statement, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We received a call at 10.25am today that a truck had been in collision with the pier/bridge on Marine Drive.
“There was no damage to the bridge/pier. Damage to the truck is being deal with by the owners. Sefton Council has been notified.”
Sefton Council has been approached for a comment.