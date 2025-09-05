Breaking

Lorry crashes into historic Southport Pier just days after blaze

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
A lorry has crashed into Southport Pier, just days after the cherished monument caught fire.

A fire broke out at he 165-year-old structure, which has been closed for safety reasons since December 2022, just before midnight on August 31, with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) stating the incident is believed have been accidental.

Now, Merseyside Police have confirmed that a HGV crashed into the Victorian pier this morning (September 5).

placeholder image
Thomas Lee Bleakley/Facebook
Damage to Southport pier after fireplaceholder image
Damage to Southport pier after fire | Sefton Council/LDRS

In a statement, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We received a call at 10.25am today that a truck had been in collision with the pier/bridge on Marine Drive.

“There was no damage to the bridge/pier. Damage to the truck is being deal with by the owners. Sefton Council has been notified.”

Sefton Council has been approached for a comment.

