Everything you need to know about Liverpool Christmas Market 2022 including the big wheel, snow slide, and brand new Bavarian Bar.

Liverpool Christmas Market 2022: Opening dates, location, stalls, Bavarian bar & will there be an ice rink?

Liverpool’s Christmas Market is set to return at a new venue as winter approaches fast.

Earlier this year, Liverpool was named the most festive city in the UK outside of London due to its instagrammable locations and spectacular Christmas market.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we set our sights on the festive season, the city will look to uphold this reputation with the return of its esteemed Christmas market, now with a new home.

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about the Liverpool Christmas Market 2022:

When does Liverpool Christmas Market 2022 open?

The Liverpool Christmas Market will return to the city in November.

The Christmas market will then run until Friday, December 23.

Where is Liverpool Christmas Market 2022?

The Christmas Market will have a new home this year, relocating from St.George’s Plateau to the nearby St. John’s Gardens and William Brown Street. This is due to construction works being done on the original venue.

Members of the public will be able to access the Christmas market through Lower and upper William Brown Street and via St Johns Lane.

The full address for Liverpool Christmas Market 2022 is: Liverpool Christmas Market, St George’s Plateau, St George’s Place, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 1JJ

What’s on at Liverpool Christmas Market 2022?

Gift and food stalls

There will be a range of stalls selling Christmas gifts, decorations, arts and craft products, photo prints, and jewellery.

On top of this, the market will have a small number of food stalls showcasing foods such as Yorkshire Pud Wrap Stall, the traditional swing grill selling a range of sausages and burgers to vegan stalls.

Bars

The Liverpool market is host to a range of bars including but not limited to the tipi bar, ski bar, windmill bar and the new Bavarian bar - which will be serving hot cider and authentic german beers.

Activities

Despite the change of venue, the famous big-wheel will be making a return alongside the snow slide in Santa’s village - exciting for all age groups.

There will also be performance spaces for schools and choirs to take advantage of, alongside cabins that feature products by local artists.

Will there be an ice rink?

Unfortunately this year there will be no ice rink which is typically known as the Ice Festival at Pier Head.