Here’s a list of the best bars and clubs for you to explore in Liverpool during Freshers Week and beyond.

Liverpool Freshers Week: Top 5 bars and clubs for students to visit according to Tripadvisor reviews

It’s that time of year again when students pile onto the streets of Liverpool looking for a freshers bar or club.

For many, it’s their gateway into exploring the variety of late-night entertainment the city has to offer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the woozy and magical Oracle Bar, to the relentlessly fun Roxy Ball Room, Liverpool is the perfect place to be on Freshers week.

Most Popular

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we’ve rounded up a variety of bars and clubs for you and your new friends to bond at.

The best bars and clubs in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: The Oracle Bar

Where: 92B Duke Street, Liverpool L1 5AG England

Rating: 5/5

“Spellbinding!”

“Best bar I’ve ever been to. Magic is mind-blowing, drinks were sensational, waiters were sexy and the bartenders were even sexier! Serious note though would definitely return.”

“What a wonderful hidden gem!”

“Entertainment, amazing vibe, and indulgent cocktails”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor.

2: Liverpool Arts Club

Where: 22 Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BY

Rating: 5/5

“Great place! Great cocktails!”

“Gets better with every visit”

“Best bar in town day and night! Brilliant atmosphere, the friendliest staff and the most perfect location”

“I just love it here!!! The live music nights are the best 🤩”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor.

3: The Cavern Club

Where: 10 Mathew Street, Liverpool L2 6RE England

Rating: 4.5/5

“An experience of a lifetime!”

“It’s like going back to the sixties when you walk in. They have lots of memorabilia to look at and there was live music as well so it was a very enjoyable visit.”

“First time of visiting. Fantastic atmosphere, music was brilliant on both stages incredible nostalgia. Highly recommend.”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor.

4: Roxy Ball Room

Where: 26 College Lane, Liverpool L1 3DS England

Rating: 4.5/5

“Fun little place with loads of games and plenty of drinks.”

“Service was so quick and so friendly, prices were very reasonable, there was a great range of things to do and the atmosphere was so fun”

“Just a sensational place to just have a relaxing time. Games are an excellent way to unwind with a combo of fast paced and slow paced games”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor.

5: Heebie Jeebies

Where: 80-82 Seel Street, Liverpool L1 4BH England

Rating: 3.5/5

“Great atmosphere, felt welcomed by staff as soon as we walked in, live music and we stayed from 3pm till about 4am! ”

“It is really an amazing place , and i advise everyone who wants to have fun and cheep drinks to go there .”

“Everyone loves Heebies. They’re all right. It’s the friendliest place in town. Whether midweek of weekend, you’ll have a great night”

“My favourite spot.”