Doctor Who World of Wonder will premiere at National Museums Liverpool from May 27 to October 30.

Doctor Who fans will be excited to visit the new exhibit at Liverpool’s World Museum which explores the science behind the TV show.

The exhibition will be set up in eight zones, which cover a diverse range of topics that appear in the beloved show.

The exhibit will explore the science behind the show.

Fiona Philpott, director of exhibitions at National Museums Liverpool, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the world premiere of Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder to the museum.

“We’re so lucky to be the first museum in the world to host this must see experience, which offers exclusive insight for Doctor Who buffs, science fiction fans and anybody else with a curious mind.

“Visitors to the exhibition can also travel through space and time at World Museum’s immersive Planetarium and continue their explorations into the biodiversity of our planet with our Natural History and Sciences galleries.

“Come to Liverpool to experience this exhibition before anybody else.”

The exhibition is being shown in Liverpool first before anywhere else in the UK.

Ed Cookson, projects director of organiser Sarner International, said: “For almost 60 years Doctor Who has been exploring mind-bending scientific developments.

“The iconic characters, monsters, stories, and settings of the television series provide a perfect guide through the wondrous worlds of space, time and science.”

What can I expect to see at the exhibition?

The star of the show will be the Tardis technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science.

There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show are analysed as if they were real.

Guests will be confronted with one of the universe’s largest questions - are we alone in the universe - and what could be out there.

Monsters from the show will be making an appearance.

The exhibition will include artefacts and memorabilia from the TV show pulled from the BBC’s archive.

Audio narration at the event will be provided by Mark Gatiss, Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Zoe Wanamaker.

What is Doctor Who’s link to Liverpool?

There have been many Liverpudlian actors on the show over the years - most notably Tom Baker who grew up on Scotland Road.

He played the fourth Doctor in the mid 1970s alongside Liverpool actress Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith.

More recentlyJohn Bishop appeared as Dan Lewis, he joins icons Paul McGann and David Morissey as Merseyside actors who have appeared in Dr Who.

There have also been a couple of episodes that have featured Liverpool itself including when The Beatles nearly had a run in with the Daleks and the story behind the Mad Mole of Edge Hill.

Who painted the Dr Who mural for the exhibition?

Liverpool artist Paul Curtis spent a fortnight painting a huge Dr Who themed mural in honour of the new exhibition.

Local artist Paul Curtis has created this mural for the exhibition.

His artwork includes the weeping angels, the tardis and the city of Liverpool as a backdrop.

Paul is an artist from Liverpool who creates street art and murals.

He is well known for holding the UK record for creating the largest painting by a solo artist.

How to purchase tickets for the event?

Adult tickets are priced at £14 in advance or £16 on the day.

Tickets for members are free.

More information on the tickets and how to book can be found on the liverpoolmuseum.org website.

Where is the World Museum?

William Brown St, Liverpool, UK, L3 8EN.