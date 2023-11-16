Liverpool’s Alpine Village and beautiful Christmas lights will return very soon.

In under a month, Liverpool will be filled with twinkling Christmas lights and much-loved festive displays, as a special event kicks off the most wonderful time of the year.

Here is everything you need to know about Christmas in Liverpool ONE.

Liverpool ONE Christmas Live! 2023

On November 17, from 4-8pm, Liverpool ONE will host ‘Christmas Live!’ with an evening of music, singing and dancing. Ariel performers will take over Paradise Street, with skilful shows 13 feet above the ground, and pop-up pantos will get you into the festive spirit.

Liverpool Christmas lights switch on 2023

Although there will not be an official Christmas lights switch on this year, we do know that Christmas reindeer light installations, neon trees, festive angel wings and twinkling Christmas lights and decorations will be visible in Liverpool ONE on November 17 - and the Bar Hutte will return on November 10.

The iconic wings. Photo: Liverpool ONE

The Liverpool ONE team say a ‘towering 25-meter Christmas tree’ will be located on Chavasse Park this year.

Bookings for Liverpool ONE’s Bar Hutte

Bookings are now open for Chavasse Park’s après ski style Bar Hütte at the Alpine Village. Bookings can be made for between November 10 until December 31, with activities such as festive karaoke and the family-friendly Santa Club available.

Liverpool Bar Hutte opening hours 2023

November

Monday to Tuesday: 12pm – 10pm

Wednesday to Friday: 12pm – 10.30pm

Saturday: 12pm – 11pm

Sunday: 11am – 10.30pm

December