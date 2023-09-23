Liverpool ONE to host annual student event - full list of retailers offering freebies and student discounts
Liverpool ONE’s popular student day returns next week, with a variety of brilliant discounts across participating stores and restaurants.
Taking place on Wednesday, September 27, retailers and restaurants will offer a range of discounts, with some also giving out free gifts.
LiverpoolWorld have you covered, with the full list of retail offers to help you bag the best deals.
Top discounts
- 25% off at Claires
- 25% off at Levis
- 30% off at The Vintage Store
- 30% off all games at Escape Live
- 40% off laser hair removal at Laser Clinic
- 50% off food at Mojo
- 50% off food at Bierkeller
- 50% off golf at Junkyard Golf Club
20% off
- Ann Summers
- Charlotte Tilbury
- Foot Locker
- Hollister
- Jack Wolfskin
- JD
- Size?
- The Body Shop
- The North Face
- The Perfume Shop
- Vans
- Vincentius
- Rituals... - plus free gift over £30 spend
- Office
- Sweaty Betty
- Ralph Lauren
- Utility
- Under Armour
- LFC
- Boux Avenue
- Cass Art - plus free gift
- Morphe
- Superdrug
- Urban Outfitters
- Stradivarius
15% off
- Mac
- Beauty Bazaar
- Dirty
- Ernest Jones
- H Samuel
- Skechers
- The Fragrance Shop
- Penhaligon’s
10% off
- Space NK
- Jo Malone
- MenKind
- Mint Velvet
- Fred Perry
- New Look
- Reiss
- Dr Martens
- Game
- Pandora
- Molton Brown
- Sports Direct
- Lego
- & Other Stories
- Bravissimo
- John Lewis (beauty brands only)
Other food, drink and entertainment offers
- 20% off drinks at Gravity MAX
- 20% off at leveltap plus any 10″ pizza and 2 drinks for £15
- 30% off food at Byron Burger
- £1 classic pretzels at Auntie Anne’s
- 10% off food and drinks at Cosy Club
- 10% off golf at On the Green
- 15% off at Joe and the Juice, John Lewis
- 20% off at Barburrito
- 20% off at Krispy Kreme
- 20% off at Slim Chickens
- 20% off at leveltap
- 20% off a la carte menu at Mamasan
- 20% off drinks at MOJO
- 30% off at Las Iguanas
- 20% off food at The Club House
- 20% off full bill at COSMO
- 20% off at GBK
- 25% off at PizzaExpress, 50% off starters and classic pizzas for £7.9
- Buy one get one free at My Cookie Dough
- Buy one get one half price at Mooboo
- Various drinks offers at Bierkeller
Terms and conditions: A valid student ID must be shown to redeem the offer or discount. Student ID requirements varies for each venue. For full terms and conditions for each individual offer, please see in store for details. Please note, offers are subject to availability and can be removed at any time. More information can be found here.