Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour heads to Liverpool in June and the city will create a ‘Taylor Town’ ahead of her arrival.

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s trio of shows at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium as part of her global record-breaking Eras Tour, the city is set to transform into Taylor Town, offering Swifties an array of art installations, workshops and academic conversation regarding The Tortured Poets Department singer.

The global superstar will play three sold-out shows at Anfield on June 13, 14 and 15, when more than 150,000 Swifties are expected to descend on the city.

Beginning on Saturday, June 8, Liverpool ONE, Royal Albert Dock and the Metquarter will each showcase artwork representing one of her 11 albums as part of the Taylor Town Trail, curated by the city council’s Culture Liverpool team in partnership with the social enterprise Make CIC. Those installations are set to include a moss-covered grand piano for Swift’s Evermore era, a red room for the Red era, and giant hearts to symbolize the Lover era.

The Metquarter will also host a series of ticketed craft workshops, dubbed Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version). Here, fans can engage in creative activities like origami that will become part of an installation, T-shirt transformation sessions called Swif-tee Transformation, denim upcycling, collage-making, and cupcake decorating - all inspired by Taylor.

Academics at the University of Liverpool are organizing Tay Day, an intellectual symposium set for June 12 to ‘debate and deconstruct’ Swift’s work. This conference, hosted by the university’s Institute of Popular Music, will feature scholars from across Europe discussing Swift’s role in feminism and her cultural impact.

The day will wrap up with a session of Critical Karaoke, where researchers perform one-song essays to their chosen Swift track. Dr Sam Murray and Dr Amy Skjerseth from the institute remarked, “The musical, social, and economic impact of Taylor Swift is undeniable. We’re excited to explore how Taylor embodies both Miss Americana and an anti-hero, to understand her style and her wildest dreams, and to discuss her reputation.”

A Liverpool Loves Taylor information stand will be in operation at Liverpool Lime Street Station from June 13-15. The team will be on hand to assist with any queries about what’s happening across the city and how to get to the concerts. An impressive Liverpool Loves Taylor banner has also been installed on the façade of St George’s Hall as an additional welcome to fans.

Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, highlighted the economic benefits seen in other cities hosting Swift’s European tour. “Wherever she goes, an entourage of adoring fans follow,” he noted.

Fans without tickets are advised not to head to the stadium or the surrounding areas and there is strictly no camping permitted at the stadium or in the immediate vicinity, including local parks. Messaging for fans with tickets travelling to and from Anfield is available on the Liverpool Football Club website. Updates will be shared on social media in the lead up to the concerts and on each concert day.

