Liverpool On The Waterfront Festival 2025: The Wombats to headline festival in home city - how to get tickets
Liverpool’s very own music festival will return to the Pier Head next summer, for its highly-awaited fourth edition. After launching in 2021, On the Waterfront has continued to grow in popularity, with popular artists such as Jamie Webster and Camelphat taking to the stage and major headliners confirmed for 2025.
The four-day music festival runs from Thursday June 19 to Sunday June 22, 2025, and musical legend Sting is set to close out the event by headlining the final day. Now, the city’s very own indie boyband, The Wombats, have been confirmed as the opening headline act.
Taking to the stage on June 19 for their biggest ever hometown show, the four-piece will be joined by Pale Waves and Sawyer Hill. Made up of Matthew Murphy, Tord Overland Knudsen and Dan Haggis, the band formed in 2003 after meeting at Liverpool Institute of Performing Art and have since become known for iconic hits such as Welcome To New York and Kill The Director.
Commenting on their return t the city, drummer Dan Haggis said “Hey Liverpool!! Think we’d forgotten about you?!! As if! We’re so excited to announce that we’re playing a huge hometown show, back where it all began, on the 19th June 2025!!
“The Mersey and Liver Buildings will provide the backdrop, we’ll provide the tunes. It’s going to be a special night full of new music from our upcoming 6th album and of course a load of old bangers…so grab yourself a ticket, polish up those dancing shoes and we’ll see you there!”
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners
- June 19: The Wombats
- June 20: The Wolfe Tones
- June 21: Cream Classical
- June 22: Sting
