Magical Christmas trail to explore in Liverpool ONE - trail map and how to take part
A magical Christmas trail has launched at Liverpool ONE, offering festive fun for the family.
The free activity is perfect for little ones and takes approximately an hour to complete, with trail maps available to collect the Information Centre on Wall Street.
Illustrations and festive characters are hidden in shop windows around Liverpool ONE and each child who manages to find them all will win a special sticker sheet. Those who leave their details with the Liverpool ONE team will also be entered into a draw for the chance to win a £250 gift card.
Take a look at the trail map below.
A very special red Christmas truck is also heading to Liverpool this week, for one day only, and Liverpool ONE's ski-style bar is now open.