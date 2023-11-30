The free activity is perfect for little ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A magical Christmas trail has launched at Liverpool ONE, offering festive fun for the family.

The free activity is perfect for little ones and takes approximately an hour to complete, with trail maps available to collect the Information Centre on Wall Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illustrations and festive characters are hidden in shop windows around Liverpool ONE and each child who manages to find them all will win a special sticker sheet. Those who leave their details with the Liverpool ONE team will also be entered into a draw for the chance to win a £250 gift card.

Take a look at the trail map below.