'Malmö on the Mersey' will be biggest Eurovision screening party
Liverpool Loves Eurovision is a city-wide campaign to help cement its position as the UK's Capital of Eurovision. A number of major events are being planned, with an open invitation to fans from across the UK and Europe who can't get to Sweden to party in style in Liverpool instead.
Malmö on the Mersey will be the UK's biggest Grand Final screening party. Held on the site of Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena - the home of the 2023 final. This event will be chock full of epic live performances and Eurovision surprises before the Grand Final is shown live from Malmö.
Iconic Eurodance group Vengaboys will headline the event and Bongo’s Bingo DJ Rich Furness will continue the party with a classic dance set!
The home of the Euroclub in 2023, Camp and Furnace will be once again be turning into a mecca for megafans with screening parties for both semi-finals on the May 7 and 9 as well as for the Grand Final on May 11, followed by a Eurovision-sized afterparty!
Alongside these events, planning is underway to help recreate some of the magic of last May, with live music and performances taking over the city's streets and a campaign to get bars and restaurants once again involved in bringing a Eurovision party atmosphere to Liverpool.
