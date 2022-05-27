Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder, art workshops at Liverpool Cathedral, wildlife exploration at Sefton Palm House, We Love Little Mix and much more.

The half-term is looming, so we’ve got a great list of things to do in and around Liverpool to help relieve family stress.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

The exhibition is being shown in Liverpool first before anywhere else in the UK.

The blockbuster exhibition Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder is at the World Museum throughout half term and up until October 30. From epic monsters to costumes and props, science is brought to life by exploring some of the Doctor's many adventures and encounters through space and time. This world premiere exhibition will see visitors engage with original artefacts, sets and much more. Visitors will discover the science that weaves its way through the history of the longest-running sci-fi TV show in the world, which has been on our screens for almost 60 years.

Hands-on workshop - Liverpool Cathedral

There's half term fun at Liverpool Cathedral with Derby Mouse during the half term holidays from May 28 to May 31. There are also wonderful wildflower workshops with local artist Faith Bebbington where you can create beautiful creations, including animals and flowers out of plastic that would otherwise end up in landfill.

Mrs Palm ‘Explore The Palms’ - Sefton Park Palm House

Inside Sefton Park Palm House. Image: LTV

Mrs Palm 'Explore The Palms' event at Sefton Park Palm House is a new performance running on May 31 and June 1. Families are invited to come to this 30 min production where you will meet Mrs Palm and all her lovely friends. Wander through as Doc Leaf shows you his best moves and Lil Bee sings to the Palms trees. Bees will be there to guide you around to find out more about what the plants can be used for and how people have valued different plants in the past. This event is free; however you must book your place as numbers are limited.

Maze and zip wire - Speke Hall

A family explore the maze at Speke Hall. Image: nationaltrust.org.uk

Speke Hall have revamped their woodland play area to feature a new 30-foot-long zip wire. There’s also a hedge maze to explore and the Giant Childe of Hale sculpture trail to follow - complete with vegetable musical instruments. Make it a perfect day out with a post-playtime treat at Home Farm.

We Love Little Mix - St Helens Theatre Royal

We Love Little Mix will be performing in St Helens

We Love Little Mix is coming to St Helens Theatre Royal on June 3. Featuring four singers and dancers who really capture the look, the sound, and all the dance moves of one of the UK's best loved Girl-Bands. We Love Little Mix features all-live vocals, breath-taking costumes and impressive light and video show. This non-stop, high-energy show is packed with all your favourite Little Mix songs, including Wings, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Shout to my Ex and many more.

Southport Food and Drink Festival - Victoria Park

Southport Food and Drink Festival. Image: visitsouthport.com

Described as a ‘foodies’ paradise, Southport Food and Drink Festival is a free, family-friendly event. This year it features a host of tantalising takeaways to suite all tastes - including chutneys, cheeses and churros, pies and spiral fries, gourmet burgers, hot wings and cold, local dairy ice cream. The event will see thousands of visitors to Victoria Park from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Rampworx - Aintree

Rampworx Aintree

The UK’s biggest indoor skatepark welcome users from the age of five and upwards to partake in, inline and quad skating, BMX, skateboarding and scootering. No experience is neccessary as the team have instuctors on site to help teach your little ones. It’s just £10 for three hour session on the ramps and rails and you’ll be supporting a community charity of young people using extreme sports to develop their physical and mental wellbeing.

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool