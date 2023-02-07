If a fancy restaurant is not for you, how about an alternative to the grand gesture or cheesy card?

Think Valentine’s Day, think fancy restaurant or home cooked gourmet cuisine, but that’s not the reality for many of us. Between late running Zoom meetings, putting the kids to bed and an endless list of domestic chores, the average couple will be lucky to remember the night at all.

So, one restaurant in Bootle has come up with an unusual alternative for February 14: kebabs by candlelight.

The team at I am Doner are offering takeaway and delivery cusotmers a special deal featuring free candles, while those customers who can find a enough time to dine in could receive a complimentary bottle of bubbly with their kebabs.

I am Doner Founder, Paul Baron, said: “All the added pressures of increased energy bills and everything just being that but more expensive this year, means that we are hearing from our regulars that many of them are just skipping Valentines Day altogether.”

With the idea to offer people an affordable, stay at home alternative to the grand gesture or cheesy card, the team at I am Doner are offering kebabs at candlelight, with a mini-candle for any order with two kebabs or boxes for takeaway or home delivery, while limited stocks last.

As well as helping to create a sense of romance, it’ll also mean people can switch off the lights for an hour or so, saving on electricity as well.

They are also offering the first 20 couples to dine in store at the new Bootle restaurant on Stanley Road will receive a complimentary bottle of bubbly with their kebabs, in addition to the candles. Queue from 6:30pm for 7pm entry on February 14.

I am Doner say they are no stereotypical kebab shop and use a total of 120 ingredients in the six kebabs on offer.