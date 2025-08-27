Michelle Keegan, Douglas Booth and Ian Hart are set to star in a brand-new series coming to ITV.

The six-part drama, The Blame, will also Nathan Mensah, Nigel Boyle, Joe Armstrong, Matilda Freeman, Gavin Spokes, Josh Bolt and Ceallach Spellman, and is produced by Quay Street Productions.

ITV says the series will “have audiences on the edge of their seats”, diving into secrets, suspicion and systemic corruption - all under the surface of a seemingly quiet town. The drama is being filmed in and around London for ITV1 and STV, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.

Leading the cast is Michelle Keegan as DI Emma Crane. Douglas Booth as DI Tom Radley, and Ian Hart as DCI Kenneth Walker. The Blame promises “complex characters, unexpected twists and a mystery at its core”.

ITV The Blame plot

Based on the debut novel of the same name by Charlotte Langley, The Blame begins when the body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead.

As DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) dig deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise.

As the clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team.

Ian Hart. | Kate Green/Getty Images

The series is being written, developed for television and executive produced by Megan Gallagher.

ITV’s Director of Drama, Polly Hill said: “The Blame is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels.

“Megan is such a wonderful and clever writer, and with Michelle Keegan in the lead and Nicola Shindler at the helm, this is going to be an unmissable drama and one I’m very proud to have on ITV.”

The Blame starts filming this summer so a release date has not been announced. It will air on ITV1 and STV, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.