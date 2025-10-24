James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones in Run Away. | Ben Blackall/Netflix

Harlan Coben's 'Run Away' is set to be Netflix's next thrilling hit, featuring stars like James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver.

Harlan Coben is bringing an exciting new thriller to Netflix, with a star-studded cast, “deep secrets” and North West filming locations.

The eight-episode thriller Run Away — inspired by Coben’s 2019 novel of the same name — features James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, and Lucian Msamati.

Harlan Coben’s new series, Lazarus, launched on Prime Video on October 22. The ‘gripping’ six-part show was filmed in locations such as Liverpool, Manchester and Morecambe. And, it’s not long to wait until Coben’s next drop.

Below is everything you need to know about Run Away.

Harlan Coben’s Run Away plot

Simon (James Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home.

But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.

“Run Away is about family — about what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family,” Coban told Tudum. “Every time you walk past the house, there’s a whole universe that goes on behind that door and none of us have a clue what it is.”

Harlan Coben’s Run Away cast

James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet) as Simon Greene

Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) as Elena Ravenscroft

Minnie Driver (The Serpent Queen, Good Will Hunting) as Ingrid Greene

Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door, The Critic) as Isaac Fagbenle

Lucian Msamati (Conclave, Gangs of London) as Cornelius Faber

Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Sweetpea) as Ash

Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall, The Serpent) as Paige Greene

Adrian Greensmith (Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Metal Lords) as Sam Greene

Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks) as Anya Greene

Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London) as Jessica Kinberg

Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, Midsommar Murders) as Lou

Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea) as Yvonne

Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo, The Red King) as Dee Dee

Finty Williams (The A List, Six Minutes to Midnight) as Enid Corval

Joe McGann (Kaos, Vera) as Wiley Corval

Amy Gledhill (Big Mood, Starstruck) as Ruby Todd

Harlan Coben’s Run Away filming locations

Filming began in January 2025 in Manchester and other parts of North West England. Liverpool Film Office confirmed filming took place across the Liverpool City Region.

Coben says he’s fallen in love with these locations after filming in them for so long. “When you do as many shows as we’ve done there, you really get the charm,” he said. “What’s wonderful about the north of England is there’s such variety. There’s a combination of everyday and eccentric about the settings there.”

Run Away premieres on January 1, 2026, on Netflix.