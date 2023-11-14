These Christmas markets are perfect for festive fun around Liverpool - from St George's Plateau and Lark Lane to Manchester and Chester.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may only be November but the festive season is well underway with Christmas markets already opening around the country.

Liverpool's very own Christmas market kicks off in just a few days time at St George's Plateau, but there are also a number of other festive fairs you should definitely visit in and around the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the Greatie's first ever Christmas market to over 225 festive stalls in Manchester, here are our recommendations with festive fun around Liverpool.

Most Popular

Liverpool Christmas Market

Liverpool's Christmas market, which takes place at St George's Plateau each year. Photo: St George's Hall

Liverpool Christmas Market will return to the city once again this year, with a range of family-friendly activities, winter booze and traditional food stalls available. Taking place at St George’s Plateau and William Brown Street, the market will feature artisan stalls, independent vendors and is handily located right next to Lime Street station.

A range of food stalls and activities will be available, as well as independent sellers. Expect mulled wine stalls, a new Bavarian bar, German sausages and vegan options too. The tipi bar, ski bar, windmill bar, Santa Land rides, big wheel, and the snow slide will all return this year.

📍St George's Plateau, Liverpool.

📅 Liverpool’s Christmas Markets will return on November 18 and run until Christmas Eve. The stalls will open at 11.00am each day and close at 10.00pm.

Great Homer Street Market

Great Homer Street Market will operate a special Christmas service every Sunday. Photo: Adobe Stock

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of Liverpool's most iconic markets is launching a dedicating Christmas market for the first time in its 180-year history. Great Homer Street Market, known by locals as Greatie, has been around for nearly two centuries, with people across Liverpool visiting its stalls every Saturday. Now, vendors at the Everton venue are gearing up to welcome customers to a special Christmas market every Sunday.

📍Great Homer Street, Liverpool.

📅 Sundays from November 19 until December 17 between 10.00am and 4.00pm.

The Art Quarter Winter Market

The Art Quarter Winter Market. Photo: Carousel PR

After the huge success last year, The Art Quarter Liverpool Market is back for Winter 2023 at Metquarter, supporting small business and local makers. Over fifty talented artists, designers and makers will pack out the centre, offering incredible locally made gifts and products, including jewellery, ceramics, glassware, illustration, candles and more.

📍Metquarter, 35 Whitechapel, Liverpool.

📅 Saturday 2 December between 11.00am and 5.00pm.

Chester Christmas Market

Chester Christmas Market. Image: Facebook

Chester Christmas Market makes a welcome return, once again outside Chester Town Hall on Northgate Street festively wrapped around the sparkling centrepiece of Chester's beautiful Christmas tree. There will be a range of stalls from 70 vendors.

📍 Outside Chester Town Hall, Northgate Street, Chester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

📅 November 17 to December 21. Open from 10.30am - 6.30pm Sunday to Wednesday and 10.30am - 8.00pm Thursday to Saturday.

Cheshire Oaks Winter Village

Cheshire Oaks Winter Village. Photo: McArthur Glen.

Home to the tallest Christmas tree in Northern England, Cheshire Oaks' Winter Village has returned for 2023. Take a ride on the Big Wheel or book your very own hut, seating up to six people. Expect bratwurst, Santa and mulled wine.

📍Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, Kinsey Road.

📅 Open until December 24.

Manchester Christmas Markets

Mulled wine at Manchester Christmas markets

Manchester's Christmas markets have already returned and are spread across the city centre, with more than 200 stalls in total. Expect the iconic four-metre Manchester Christmas Windmill, ice-skating, delicious hot dogs and a range of drinks. There are even a number of great vegan options at Piccadilly Gardens.

📍Piccadilly Gardens,Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann's Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange and King Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

📅 November 10 to December 21. The craft stalls will be open from 10.00am-8.00pm, and all the bars and food stalls will be open 11.00am-9.00pm.

Warrington Street Markets

Warrington Weekend Wonderland. Photo: Warrington BID

Warrington BID has joined forces with Independent Street Markets to showcase local artists and makers who will be providing a unique selection of foods and crafts over the weekend, whilst also creating a fantastic Christmas day out for all. There will be more than 70 artisan stalls, a funfair, live music and more.

📍Bridge Street, Marketgate, Buttermarket Street and into the Time Square Quarter.

📅 November 25 and 26.

Warrington Christmas Artisan Fair

Warrington Christmas Artisan Fair.

The Hive are transforming the old TJ Hughes Building on Sankey Street into a festive extravaganza.The Christmas Artisan Fair starts on December 1 and runs until December 17 - open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

📍The Hive, Sankey Street, Warrington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

📅 December 1 to 17. Open 5.00pm to 9.00pm Friday, 11.00am to 5.00pm Saturday and 11.00am to 4.00pm Sunday.

LABL Vegan Christmas Fair, Lark Lane

LABL Vegan Fair will return to Lark Lane this August. Photo by Emily Bonner for LocalTV

Liverpool will be welcoming back a popular Christmas themed vegan festival on Saturday, December 2. The Live A Better Life (LABL) Christmas Vegan Fair, will take over The Old Police Station on Lark Lane offering cruelty-free gifts and delicious food for people interested in all things vegan. Around 30 stalls will be selling everything from vegan food to cruelty-free health and beauty products. A wide range of delicious food will be on offer as well as live entertainment.

📍The Old Police Station, Lark Lane, Liverpool