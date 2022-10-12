October half-term is almost here so here’s a list of cost-effective things to do with the children

As school kids across Liverpool start to count down the days till October half-term, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best cost-effective activities and events during the break.

Liverpool is not only a high-spirited and bustling city but it’s a fairly cheap one too, making it the perfect place to explore with your kids this half-term. For budding adrenaline junkies, race against one another at Wild Shore LIverpool’s Aqua park or perhaps your kids want to cuddle up with a furry friend?

Here’s a list of things to do in Liverpool this October half term.

Get up close and cuddly with Alpacas at Beechley Stables in Allerton

Animal Antiks runs alpaca walks for people with mental health problems such as stress and depression

No matter how old you are, you can always benefit from a bit of animal therapy. Liverpool’s Allerton is home to Beechley Stables and they’re inviting you this October half term to come and see the furry friends they have to offer.

On Wednesday, October 26, Beechley Stables has four sessions available with limited spaces so remember to book in advance. Tickets are £10 each and under fives go free.

FInd out more by visiting the Beechley Stables website.

Go outdoors with a visit to the River of Light trail or the Aqua park

An artwork illuminates the night at a previous River Of Light event

The fantastic River of Light trail returns to Liverpool this October half-term running for 17 nights, from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, November 6. The popular event - which features ten artworks from international artists - is perfect for kids and adults alike.

Councillor Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy said: “River of Light is officially an autumn staple and we’re delighted to announce the trail is back this year in all its illuminated glory.”

If you’re an active family looking for more of a thrill this half term, visit Wild Shore Liverpool’s Aqua Park. Yes, It might be a bit cold but what are wetsuits for? The giant floating playground offers an exhilarating family experience for just £18 per person.

Find out more by visiting Wild Shore’s website.

Get Spooky with Halloween themed events from Farmer Ted’s Pumpkin Festival to a mysterious scavenger hunt

Knowsley Safari is home to loads of big cats

Farmer Ted’s Pumpkin Festival is guaranteed to entertain your little ones. With Ghost Hunter’s Paintball, fancy dress, spooky stories and pumpkin carving on offer, the options for fun are endless. The festival is on all half-term week from Monday, October 24.

Find out more by visiting Farmer Ted’s website.

Alternatively, families can enjoy a Halloween-meets-animal scavenger hunt at Knowsley’s Foot Safari. The interactive trail includes spooky activities such as blindfolded “guess the potion” games and a range of pumpkin-themed activities.