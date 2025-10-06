A special event honouring the life of national treasure Paul O’Grady is coming to the Liverpool Empire.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger will host an exclusive book launch on November 9, to celebrate the release of a brand-new biography of the much-loved Wirral-born entertainer.

Paul sadly passed away in March 2023 at the age of 67.

In the deeply personal and revealing biography, Paul’s longtime collaborator Malcolm Prince draws on two decades of friendship to tell the story of the man behind the icon: the sharp-witted, fiercely loyal, irrepressibly funny, and deeply private individual, known to his close friends as ‘Savage’ ― and to the public, in various guises: as prime time TV star, the nation’s dog-loving agony uncle, and a Sunday afternoon radio companion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Love of Paul: the TV icon is laid to rest in a private service (Pic:Getty) | Getty Images

Host Jodie Prenger will interview the author, and audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions about the book and Paul O’Grady’s incredible life and career. Author Malcolm Prince will be available after the show for a book signing.

Malcolm was Paul’s radio producer at the BBC for 20 years, where they worked together on feature documentaries, seasonal specials, and Paul’s popular Sunday afternoon Radio 2 show, which ran for 14 years.

He left the BBC in 2022, and contributed to ITV’s For The Love of Paul O’Grady in 2023.

The special book launch at the Empire will take place at 5.00pm on November 9, with tickets available from £39. Each ticket includes include a signed hardback copy of the book (RRP £22).