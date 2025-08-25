Picnics aren’t just for people anymore. Ahead of National Dog Day (August 26th), Wagg is making it easier than ever for pet parents to include their dogs in one of the nation's summer staples - the picnic.

So, to celebrate the launch of its new Chews range, Wagg is unveiling six special ‘Pupnic’ benches in dog-friendly parks throughout Great British green spaces, across multiple weekends.

The dog-sized benches, made from sustainable materials, sit around 30cm high and are expertly sized to accommodate both big and small breeds; ensuring no dog is left out of the one-of-a-kind experience. Because after all - why should humans have all the fun?

From Monday August 25th, the ‘Pupnic’ benches will be popping up in select parks across the UK, giving dog owners the chance to treat their pups to a unique, dog-sized, Wagg-fuelled picnic experience.

Dogs can look forward to taste-testing samples of the new Wagg Chews range, with flavours like Banana & Peanut Butter Bars, Steak Skewer Twists, Fish Finger Sticks, whilst pet parents have the opportunity to create the perfect picnic moment with their dog - proving that shared experiences aren’t just for people, but for pets too.

Wagg treats favourites, will also be available for doggy sampling at the ‘Pupnic’ benches - in flavours like, mini sausage BBQ bangers, picnic staple Ham and Cheese Toastie and dog friendly Carrot Cake! A delightful picnic banquet for our four-legged friends!! Visitors to the ‘Pupnic’ benches can also scan a QR code, entering them into a prize draw to win a £500 voucher.

To ensure the event is accessible to as many dogs and dog owners as possible, Wagg will bring its ‘Pupnic’ benches to some of the nation's most dog-friendly picnic spots. From parks hosting dog-friendly activities, to expansive green fields with plenty of space to play, every unique location encourages shared outdoor experiences. Through these scenic ‘Pupnic’ spots, Wagg will provide pet parents with the perfect backdrop to unwind and connect with their four-legged friends this National Dog Day.

Look out for the benches at:

Heaton Park, Manchester - 25th August 2025, (9am - 5pm)

Heaton Park will be hosting their National Dog Day celebrations. Boasting 600 acres of land, Heaton Park offers vast open space for dogs to roam off-lead and explore. Grab a refreshment at one of the cafes where you and your pup can unwind.

Birkenhead Park, Liverpool - 30th August 2025, (9am - 5pm)

A scenic spot for both dogs and dog owners, featuring lakes, plenty of walking paths and open space to relax and play.

Llys y Fran Lake, Pembrokeshire - 31st August 2025, (10am - 5pm)

Llys y Fran is a beautiful, dog-friendly destination where dogs can burn off energy in a dedicated agility area, while families can enjoy an adventure playground, water sports and scenic trails around the lake.

Wagg hopes to continue bringing its ‘Pupnic’ benches to some of the nation's most dog-friendly picnic spots in September.

Sarah Lyle, Brand Manager for Wagg said: “At Wagg everything we do is driven by our passion for dogs. With the launch of our new chews in much-loved human flavours, and the accompanying ‘Pupnic’ benches, we hope to bring local communities and dog lovers together in a fun and creative way. After all, we believe dogs should be brought in on the fun too!”