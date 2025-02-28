A four-day celebration of music, comedy, arts and food is coming to Bootle’s Salt and Tar this spring.

The venue next to Bootle Strand opened in 2024 and has already hosted world-famous stars from Status Quo to Tom Jones, with Billy Ocean confirmed as a headliner for this summer’s Music Weekender.

Ahead of the huge music festival’s return, the canal-side venue will host a four-day Fringe Festival, with the likes of Maisie Adam and Dan Nightingale promising an hilarious night of stand-up comedy and a host of DJs set to celebrate Bootle’s musical heritage.

The festival will take place from Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26 and its impressive programme of events can now be revealed.

Salt and Tar Fringe Festival 2025 programme

Friday, May 23

The festival will commence on May 23 with a stand-up comedy night featuring a well-established line-up of performers. Hosted by Brendan Riley, the event will include Clinton Baptiste, alongside comedians Maisie Adam and Dan Nightingale.

Saturday, May 24

Ravin’ Fit with Billie Clements - A high-energy fitness session led by DJ Billie Clements will combine music and exercise, encouraging attendees of all ages to engage in physical activity in a fun and interactive environment. This session forms part of the festival’s commitment to promoting health and wellbeing within the community.

Elliot Jessett/LDRS

Sunday, May 25

Wellness Morning - On the Sunday morning of the Fringe Festival attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a wellness-focused morning featuring yoga, dance kundalini, and a sound bath session. Designed to be accessible for all abilities, this event supports mental and physical wellbeing.

Salt and Tar, Bootle. | Salt and Tar

Monday, May 26

The festival will conclude on Bank Holiday Monday with Bootle International Festival, a free afternoon celebrating the rich cultural diversity and local talent within the area. Involving over 20 different community group, the festival, in its second year will provide a platform to local and international grass root talent.

The Teenage Market , open to 10-25-year-olds, gives young people a free platform to showcase their creative talents, providing an opportunity for them to be entrepreneurial, trial new business ideas and sell creative products.

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

How to get tickets Salt and Tar Fringe Festival 2025

Tickets for all events in the Fringe Festival entertainment tent can be purchased from the official Salt and Tar website at www.saltandtarbootle.com/events-at-salt-and-tar .

In addition to the entertainment tent, the food and drink village at Salt and Tar will remain open and free to attend over the course of the Fringe Festival weekend including street food, bars, stalls, workshops and local live music.