Find out all you need to know about the Salt and Tar Music Weekender 2025 with headline acts Billy Ocean, Sugababes and more.

Launching for the first time last summer in 2023, Salt and Tar’s Music Weekender is fast becoming a standout date on the UK festival calendar, with huge performances from music legends.

The first staging of the event saw the new Bootle venue nominated for two UK Festival Awards, but this year could be even more successful, with Sir Tom Jones then taking to the stage in 2024.

Sir Tom Jones performing at Salt & Tar venue in Bootle | Elliot Jessett/LDRS

This year, soul legend Billy Ocean will kick off the event, taking to the stage on Thursday (August 7) joined by very special guests The Real Thing for an evening packed with iconic hits and feel-good classics.

Below is everything you need to know about the four-day music extravaganza.

Salt and Tar Music Weekender 2025 lineup

Thursday, August 7: Billy Ocean and The Real Thing

Friday, August 8: The K’s

Saturday, August 9: Sugababes

Sunday, August 10: Ocean Colour Scene, Cast, Keyside and The Solaas

As well as music, concert-goers can enjoy a host of food and drink offerings throughout the Music Weekender,

Salt and Tar Music Weekender 2025 opening times and travel info

The site opens daily at 4pm and finishes 10pm each night, with the car park at The Strand MSCP closing at 11pm. Last entry is 7pm.

Salt and Tar, Bootle. | Sefton Council

Salt and Tar is conveniently located just a 3-minute walk from Bootle New Strand train station, with regular train and bus services making it easy to reach from across the region. For those travelling by car, parking is available at the Bootle Strand multi-storey car park.

Are tickets still available for Billy Ocean in Bootle?

Thursday tickets have now sold out. Limited resale tickets may become available via Ticketmaster.

Billy Ocean | Getty Images

Stage times have not yet been confirmed.

Limited tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets you should visit saltandtarbootle.com/events-at-salt-and-tar.