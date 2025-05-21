Seaside Carnival returns to Knowsley Safari this May half-term
The popular attraction will return to the safari on Saturday (May 24) and run until June 1.
Part of the popular Foot Safari will be transformed into ‘Knowsley Safari on Sea’, channelling all the classic seaside vibes, with pier-themed games and side shows, such as a Coconut Shy and Hoopla.
The Safari’s ‘Big Top’ will allow guest to test their traditional circus skills, including plate spinning and juggling, before watching daredevil professionals performing thrilling acrobatics overhead.
With over 500 animals to see, including one of the UK’s largest rhino crashes, as well as Bactrian camels, Iberian Wolves, meerkats, ostrich and the cheeky baboons, Knowsley Safari will be an action-packed day of adventure this half term.
Helena Berry, Head of Marketing and Sales at Knowsley Safari said: “We’re so excited about Seaside Carnival this year, it’s going to be bigger and more exciting than ever before.
“There are so many activities and lots of entertainment for all ages to enjoy, and it’s all included in the regular ticket price, so we’re hoping as many people as possible come and enjoy our carnival celebrations.”
Standard admission tickets cost £25.00 for a child and £27.50 for an adult. You can find further information and book here.