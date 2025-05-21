Seaside Carnival returns to Knowsley Safari this May half-term

Knowsley Safari Park's Seaside Carnival is back this May half-term with exciting activities and entertainment for all ages.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular attraction will return to the safari on Saturday (May 24) and run until June 1.

Part of the popular Foot Safari will be transformed into ‘Knowsley Safari on Sea’, channelling all the classic seaside vibes, with pier-themed games and side shows, such as a Coconut Shy and Hoopla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Safari’s ‘Big Top’ will allow guest to test their traditional circus skills, including plate spinning and juggling, before watching daredevil professionals performing thrilling acrobatics overhead.

With over 500 animals to see, including one of the UK’s largest rhino crashes, as well as Bactrian camels, Iberian Wolves, meerkats, ostrich and the cheeky baboons, Knowsley Safari will be an action-packed day of adventure this half term.

Seaside Carnival returns to Knowsley Safari. | Knowsley Safari

Helena Berry, Head of Marketing and Sales at Knowsley Safari said: “We’re so excited about Seaside Carnival this year, it’s going to be bigger and more exciting than ever before.

“There are so many activities and lots of entertainment for all ages to enjoy, and it’s all included in the regular ticket price, so we’re hoping as many people as possible come and enjoy our carnival celebrations.”

Standard admission tickets cost £25.00 for a child and £27.50 for an adult. You can find further information and book here.